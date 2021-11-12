Marlan, 3, was sitting in his little chair when his cousin Lavon, 3, wanted to go outside. Lavon couldn’t open the door so he asked Marlan, “Open up for me.” Marlan said, “Oh, you know how! Just pull the handle down!” So Marlan’s dad, Aiden, said, “Marlan, go show him how!” Marlan got up from his little chair and opened the door. Then he said, “Lavon, what do you say now?” Instead of thank you, Lavon replied, “I want candy!”
+++
Angie told their son Paul, 4, that when his older sister Evelyn got home, they were going bowling with Paul’s best friend from preschool, Magnus, to celebrate Magnus’ birthday. “NO. I am not going bowling,” Paul said. Angie replied, “Um ... yeah, you are; that’s what we’re doing.” But Paul insisted, “Well, I am not riding a bull!” — Mike and Diane Mapes (grandparents of Paul and Evelyn) of Auburn
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared this story about her recent parent/teacher conference: “I told Levi’s teacher that he was very frustrated and struggling with the multiplication tables, as he only knows about half of the tables at the moment. She told me they’re not even doing multiplication yet. So apparently he’s ahead. I bought flashcards, hand drew a multiplication table and Sam went through the whole thing with him. We even borrowed a multiplication tool from a friend. We’re about a year early. So is he! But he’s also doing these multiplication games on his tablet. I just thought, OK, they’re learning a lot this year!”
+++
A child’s Ten Commandments to Parents — The first two were published last week; here are commandments 3-5 as written by Dr. Kevin Leman. The list was published by Abigail Van Buren (Dear Abby) in 1990.
3. Housework will always be there. I’m only little for a short time — please take time to explain things to me about this wonderful world, and do so willingly.
4. My feelings are tender, please be sensitive to my needs. Don’t nag me all day long. (You wouldn’t want to be nagged for your inquisitiveness.) Treat me as you would like to be treated.
5. I am a special gift from God; please treasure me as God intended you to do, holding me accountable for my actions, giving me guidelines to live by and disciplining me in a loving manner.
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
