Q: Enjoy your articles. We had half round gutters on all houses years ago and they worked great, because all debris and leaves laid in the bottom of the gutter. So, when it rained the leaves and debris were washed out. We had a two-story house and my dad never had to clean out leaves. These new style of square gutters never flush out because the water isn’t concentrated to flush them out. My next gutters will be round, I’m tired of cleaning the square ones, even leaf guards don’t completely keep them clean from roof grit, dirt, and debris. What do you think? Jon a regular reader
A: You are absolutely correct, round gutters will drain better and will clean themselves out better that the standard “K” style gutters. Half round gutters also will carry less water, making them more prone for overflow. With “K” style gutters, debris naturally will get caught in the right angles of both the front and back of the standard gutter where the water flow is the least.
But keep in mind that there are pros and cons to both styles. “K” style gutters are more compatible to a look of crown molding and will hold more water volume, so if you want a larger capacity gutter because of a larger roof, they might be your best choice. “K” style gutters are more readily available and are installed by more contractors, and a main reason is, they are square in the back so they will lay flat against your homes fascia, making them much easer to install. Round gutters will come in larger sizes, but because they are round, they are harder to install, and fewer companies have the machine to make them seamless, but have a crew with the expertise to install them properly.
Half round gutters have a distinctive old-world look that is undeniable, but they are also more expensive to install. They contain more accessories that are not used with standard gutters, so you have to find the right installer.
