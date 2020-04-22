As Aprils go, this one is fairly typical. Springtime consults the calendar and says, “You’re all mine.” Winter shakes its cold finger and says, “Not so fast.”
We have witnessed the past couple of weeks two ground-covering snowfalls. True to form, they didn’t last long and melted within a few days.
Also true to form, wildlife knows the season. Snows end, temperatures warm into the 40s, and chorus frogs again stir in cold mud and begin calling their short series of “crrreeeep.” A little warmer, and spring peeper frogs start their high-pitched peeping. A little warmer and later in April, we hear the churring calls of gray treefrogs.
Birds know. Daybreak this time of year, regardless of cold and snow, still gets the loud “Cheer, cheer, cheer!” calls of northern cardinals and the defiant, “Yank, yank, yank” of white-breasted nuthatches. Doves and bluebirds are collecting nest materials. Chipping and field sparrows are back and picking around plants for both room and board.
Some robins stuck it out all winter, but most headed south to warmer regions. Now back in big numbers, on frozen days they pick around for old dried fruits and remnants of insects and other invertebrates. As it warms, they’re on to juicy worms.
Not so fast — as we got another mid-April snow today. As the birds, I took it in stride, literally, going for a run this evening. I have had some memorable wildlife encounters out on our country road. Tonight, was another.
I feel blessed when something like this comes to me. Sometimes I write about it; sometimes I share it. I like to encourage everyone in whatever difficult times we find to get outside. If you have extra time while staying home, write down your observations.
April is National Poetry Month we are told. You don’t have be a professional poet to create a poem. It can be very simple, it’s just what you find within yourself. Sometimes it finds you.
My robin’s home
17 April 2020 30 degrees Four fresh inches of wet snow
Light snow started predawn, coming easy, knowing it was intruding on spring.
Both expected and accepted with the forecast, now how much?
Four inches by late afternoon.
On an evening run to town and back, I missed the normal crunch underfoot.
This snow is only on cold ground, leaving warmer blacktop wet.
Roadsides are also wet, bare, fringed green with fresh spring grass.
This dark ribbon, though open, is where robins take refuge.
Small flocks scattered ahead of me, busy, not feeding, just busy.
Ground dwellers, they flocked the road, only a few are in nearby trees and sumac shrubs.
These flocks, more suited on wet pavement and rocky roadsides
than in belly-deep snow of lawns and fields.
They flit and flutter on small shifting flocks, quietly.
No spring songs now.
Jackie would be amused. Her favorite bird, moving boldly in an uncertain world.
Turning in town, I head back home.
Along the neighbor’s woods, one robin appears at the roadside, nearly at my feet.
This one a female. She hops up, moves forward, drops down. Repeats.
This goes on, as I move forward, she moves forward.
Me, one steady step at a time. She, about 10 feet at a time.
All other robins are quiet, this one is chirping.
I keep waiting for her to spin off in one direction or another,
but she stays with me, ahead of me, seemingly not wanting to leave me.
She stays long enough we talk. We run, we fly and light, and we talk.
Take me home Jackie. Guide me home.
