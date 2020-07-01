I noticed two, tall wildflowers blooming this week in an old field slowly filling with mostly non-native plants, shrubs, and small trees. These two caught my eye as they bolt higher than the smaller wildflowers we observe in spring and have showy flowers on robust stems.
Botanically, both are in the snapdragon family, but their flowers are not shaped as the domestic snapdragons I remember growing in Uncle Louie’s greenhouse when I was a boy. They are five petals and grow on a stalk.
The moth mullein is the more slender of the two with small clasping leaves that grow tinier towards the top. The flowers on the plant I observed were white with a purplish base, though they sometimes come yellow. The male part of the flower, the stamen, has a purplish beard at the bottom and topped with an orange anther. The plant gets its name as that stamen resembles the antenna of a moth. A stalk of a dozen or more of these blooms is quite striking and I think would work as well in a floral arrangement as any domestic snapdragon.
The common, or woolly, mullein has a much bolder stalk of thick, velvety, or woolly leaves. The first-year plant is just a basal rosette of soft flannel-like leaves. The second-year plant is a robust tower of these big, thick, velvet leaves. Atop is a club-like flowerhead that blooms from the bottom up with bright yellow flowers. These flowers also sport an orange topped stamen.
This plant is an interpreter’s dream with so many common names and cultural history. We’ll start with my favorite, which is just a description of its leaves and no connection to my name, as it is spelled differently, the woolly mullein.
Other names are beggar’s blanket, flannel plant, velvet plant, and witch’s candle. Witch’s candle refers to the plant’s potent charm against the devil and demons, supposedly employed by witches and warlocks in their secret brews.
Peasants in ancient Europe, where the mullein is native, would line their shoes with the fuzzy leaves for protection from winter’s cold. A green dye can be made from the leaves and it is said that early Roman girls would derive a yellow dye to color their hair.
The most oft repeated name and use for the plant is Quaker’s rouge. Quaker girls, not allowed to wear makeup, would take the hairy leaves and slightly rub their cheeks causing a mild irritation and providing a healthy-looking blush.
Later in summer and fall the flower heads dry and become these course, brown, cob-like stalks. Early Roman soldiers dipped them in tallow and burned them as torches for quite some time.
The woolly mullein is the more common of the two. Both are nonnative to North America. Neither is terribly aggressive to be considered invasive, though I’ve seen some fairly impressive stands of the woolly mullein, looking like a grove of young, key lime green Christmas trees.
Both grow in disturbed areas, poor fields, and along roadsides. They are tough. Watch for them on your midsummer walks or drives through the country. While we celebrate our native species, many nonnatives bring a rich natural and cultural history. They bring diversity, just as all of us whose current or earlier generations came from other countries from around the world.
