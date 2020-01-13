There is an objective difference between winning and losing.
Call this my anti-Millennial rant. The stereotype of my generation is that we're all just a bunch of snowflakes who need participation trophies just for trying to make us feel good about ourselves. We're special and our feelings will get hurt if we're not recognized for our effort.
Well you know where all my participation trophies from my youth are now? In the garbage.
When my dad was moving out of our house in St. John to go to Utah, he asked if I wanted to keep any of my trophies from baseball, basketball, tennis, etc. in my youth. I told him no. I didn't even want the trophy from when I was 14 and my baseball team actually won our summer league.
Still, this participation sentiment is one I run into all the time. Apparently losing, and acknowledging loss, is out of fashion nowadays.
I bring this topic up this week because it marks the two-year anniversary of my appearance on "Jeopardy!" After taping on Halloween 2017, my show aired on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Appearing on "Jeopardy!" was one of three life goals I had set for myself. ("Start a family" was another that I accomplished in January 2019 — column on that topic next week — while "Publish a book" is still in progress.)
When my show aired, I opened by getting the first question of the game correct. Things were more or less downhill from there. I was outpaced by my two opponents, trailed going into Final Jeopardy!, bet everything, got the final question wrong and finished in third with $0.
I lost.
I had my one chance on "Jeopardy!" and I didn't measure up to the competition and I lost.
It still kind of stings, because as a person, I'm very competitive and draw a lot of self-worth out of my own achievement. So being humbled on national TV is still something that bothers me, especially since I know I can never appear on the show again to try to redeem myself.
One of the things people have continually said to me ever since my "Jeopardy!" run are variants along the lines of "Well, it's still an accomplishment just to get on the show!"
Two years ago, when reflecting on my loss in this column, I wrote these three grafs:
"About 70,000 people take the online test whenever it’s offered. Of those, only about 3,000 are called in for auditions. And of those, only around 400 people are picked to play the game each season.
To make the show, I was in that top 0.6 percent of all the other people who took a shot at it.
I forced myself to remember, for every game of 'Jeopardy!', two people go home. At least one, sometimes both, of those contestants never win a single game."
But still, to this day, when people feed me the "But at least you made it on the show!" line, I always shake my head.
No. That's not good enough. Not for me.
This is where I draw a distinction and where this kind of "participation trophy" stuff irks me.
Yes, it is correct to define it as an "accomplishment" to achieve something that only a small number of people are able to achieve.
But accomplishing something is not the same as winning at that thing. Making it to the highest level of competition is not winning.
Winning and losing are objective measures. Either you beat the rest of the competition and win, or you don't and you lose. You score more points than other team, you run faster than the other runners, you are the last person standing when the judges eliminate everyone else.
Yes, it's an accomplishment to make it to the Super Bowl, but the Chicago Bears did not win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2007. They did better than 30 other teams just to make it there, but they didn't win.
Yes, making it to the 2012 Olympics for Team USA in gymnastics is an accomplishment, but we all remember McKayla Maroney's "not impressed" face when she was awarded her silver medal in the vault.
And yes, making it onto "Jeopardy!" is an accomplishment, but finishing in third place and getting bounced off the show is not winning.
Call me cruel and call me the anti-Millennial, but you don't get the title of winner unless you win.
No, you know what, don't call me cruel. Isn't that the point of the criticism of Millennials? That our feelings will be hurt if someone points out that we lost?
Losing is a natural part of competing. No one wins every time. Not even Tom Brady — the greatest NFL quarterback of all time (fight me Colts fans) — wins every game, every year. Case in point, the Patriots were bounced from the NFL playoffs two week ago.
Sometimes, many times, you'll find you don't measure up. It's not a personal strike against you to acknowledge that, to reflect and try to figure out why you lost.
On the contrary, trying to identify the weaknesses in yourself and aim to correct those in the future is the first step toward personal improvement, toward growth, toward coming back next time and not losing.
You're not a winner for just making it to the game.
End rant.
