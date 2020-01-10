Olivia, 5, asked her mother, the Rev. Allison Rainey English: “Mom, what is God’s favorite color?”
Allison replied, “I don’t know. What do you think it is?”
“Mom!” Olivia protested. “You’re supposed to know these things. You are a priest.”
But Allison was firm. “I don’t know God’s favorite color.”
Olivia replied, “Go look it up in one of your books and let me know!”
This story came to me via our daughter Liz Bapasola, who is a friend of Allison. Their friendship began at Hanover College and has continued through the years.
The Rev. Allison Rainey English is a rector at Calvary Episcopal Church-Clifton of Cincinnati.
I found Olivia’s question intriguing, and I wondered if I could find anything on the topic. An online search came up with this verse from Isaiah, Chapter 1, verse 18:
“Come now, let us settle the matter,” says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.”
Commenting on this verse, a writer, a pastor, suggested that white could, possibly, be called God’s favorite color.
Personally, I don’t believe the answer to the question “What is God’s favorite color?” is something we can comprehend here on Earth.
But white is as good an answer as any. White is often thought of as light and the sum of all possible colors (with the rainbow as proof), just as black is the absence of light, and therefore the absence of all colors.
But I wondered, “Is white even a color?” And the answer is no. Neither white or black is defined as a color.
So I posed the question to our son Paul, 32, who happened to be with me while I was writing this column. “Paul, what do you think God’s favorite color is?” I asked. We were both on the porch swing, in Key West.
“Blue,” he replied without hesitation.
“Why blue?” I asked.
“Because it’s my favorite color.”
That is as good an answer as any. We often determine that God likes what we like, simply because we like it ourselves.
I was blessed to spend some time in November with our daughter, Liz, and family in Pennsylvania. One night we got home quite late. Sara, 3, was very tired. She wanted me to help her get out of the back seat of the car and carry her into the house. “I can’t walk,” Sara told me. “My feet are too sleepy!”
Cedric Kjellman, 6, from Sweden visited the Neal Hart family of Kendallville last summer. One day they ate Chinese food in Angola. Cedric ordered shrimp for his main course. When the first course, egg drop soup arrived, Cedric was shocked. “Seriously? This is shrimp?” he asked. — Karla Hart of Kendallville
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
