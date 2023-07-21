Violette, 3, loves to sing and she is liable to burst into song at any time. And clearly Violette also loves going to Sunday school. Her grandmother recently overheard Violette joyfully singing: “There was a farmer had a dog and Bingo was his name oh name above all names Hallelujah!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Violette) of Wawaka
Note: In last week’s column I wrote about my grandfather Mohler’s older sister, Violette, who was born in 1888. At age 3 she wandered a mile from home but she was found and returned home safely. I added that Violette died in 1912. My Aunt Violette Sutton (my father’s younger sister) told me in an email this week that she wanted to correct what I wrote about the death of Violette’s (Mohler’s sister). “Aunt Violette had a brain tumor and her parents took her to Boston for surgery. She deteriorated over several years afterward. I believe the idea of a fall was an effort to temper my wanting of a horse.”
+++
Here are more vignettes from Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne.
Erin: Levi, wanna help me change Payton’s diaper?
Levi, 9: I’m never changing a diaper till I have my own kid. Not Payton’s and not yours when you get old.
While cleaning up after Payton …
Levi: Ughhh — you have no idea what it’s like to clean up after a kid.
+++
Erin: I think a meteor could be hitting the earth and you wouldn’t even notice cause you’d be on electronics.
Henry, 7: Well … there wouldn’t be any internet.
+++
Marylin Noble of Kendallville mailed a story that isn’t funny but it is so sweet! Marylin went to her son’s for a cookout. When she arrived, her granddaughter, Mary; great-granddaughter, Patty, 1 1/2; and Caroline, 9, were in the pool. When little Patty saw Marylin, she tried to get out of the pool. Mary lifted her out. Patty came to Marylin, gave her a hug and a kiss, and then went back to the pool. “This made my day,” Marylin wrote.
+++
Here are a few more excerpts from my father’s mother’s 1930 journal. I wrote about the 1930 journal last week.
(Dad’s name was George, but they called him Corky.)
... Seven months old today ... Corky had a happy birthday. We put up the jumper Papa gave him and he was so happy. He laughed out loud and jumped so hard and fast. The more he jumped, the louder he laughed.
Ten months old ... Corky is a little tease like his father. When I carry him around he grabs onto things and holds us back and then laughs and his eyes twinkle. He thinks he has played a great joke on me.
Oct. 1st (he had just turned 1) ... Mother and I were watching Corky in the living room and he walked from her to me, about 5 feet away. He sighed and looked up at me and smiled. I was so surprised ...
Sixteen months old ... I hope I can bring him up to be a good man, ambitious, hard working and idealistic.
Twenty months old ... threw several stones into the bird bath ... over and over again ... finally he decided to get into the bird bath and before I could reach him he was sitting in it and standing also ...
... Corky shares Mohler’s (Mohler was Corky’s father) love of a joke ... it delights him to point to the wrong picture when you ask him a question or to say mooo when you ask him what the horse says ... he nearly dies laughing when he plays a joke such as getting into my seat at the table or in the car ...
One day when I was scolding him ... he gave me a beautiful kiss on the arm ... adorable but naughty too
From when he was 2 years old ...
... Grandma bought him a wrist watch from Owosso. I said, “Where did you get it?” He said, “Gaga A&P Store” ... everything comes from the A&P Store ...
We were going to Owosso for a week ... I asked him, “What will (Uncle) Joey say when he sees you?” He said, “Hi kid.”
Mohler has been very strict about him standing in his high chair. He heard Mohler’s step and he dropped (sat down) as if shot ... then when he saw Mohler turn away he said, “Papa gone?” and stood up again.
He has been told about Jesus and in his book there is a picture of little Jesus with the birds and sheep and animals around him. We said, “A little child shall lead them.” Coming down the stairs the other day, he took Ana’s hand and said, “A little child shall lead them, Ana.”
The journal has many more stories; I will share them some other time. Another journal I treasure is the one I received nearly three decades ago with stories about Dad and his younger sister Violette that Great-Grandmother Grace had written. Many of those stories were in Volume II of “The Funny Things Kids Say.”
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I always need more stories (funny stories or stories that are just sweet). Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
