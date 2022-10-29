Considering how much time we spend sleeping, most of us know very little about that activity, except that we need sleep in order to function normally while we are awake.
People who are not able to sleep enough or in an acceptable pattern frequently use drugs to help with the process, including alcohol and over-the-counter medicines like antihistamines as well as prescription drugs.
You probably know of a hormone called melatonin that is produced by the pineal gland in response to darkness. It is thought to play an essential role in sleep timing. Because it is produced in our bodies naturally, many people find it acceptable to take as a supplement in the treatment of insomnia. However, recent research may suggest another choice.
A study suggests that a weighted blanket approximately 12% of a person’s body weight used at bedtime was associated with the release of higher concentrations of melatonin, as measured in the saliva, compared with a lighter blanket of only about 2.4% of body weight.
Using a weighted blanket increased melatonin concentration in saliva by about 30%, which suggests that weighted blankets may help promote sleep in patients suffering from insomnia. However, it is unclear whether the observed increase in melatonin will necessarily translate to better sleep.
Research suggests that certain groups respond to melatonin better than others. For example, children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder may have some benefit from melatonin supplements, as may the elderly who can no longer produce sufficient amounts of melatonin and for whom supplements may help promote the timing of sleep.
An earlier study also suggested that weighted blankets were an effective and safe intervention for insomnia in patients with major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and led to improvements in daytime symptoms and levels of activity. But what about otherwise healthy people?
In the recent study, on test nights, lights were dimmed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. and participants used a weighted blanket covering the arms and legs as well as the abdomen and chest beginning one hour before and during eight hours of sleep.
The weighted blanket was filled with honed glass pearls, combined with polyester wadding, which corresponded to 12.2% of body weight.
Saliva was collected every 20 minutes between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.. Subjective sleepiness was also assessed every 20 minutes using the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale both before the hour that lights were turned off and the next morning.
Sleep duration was recorded with the OURA ring, which is a commercial wearable device that measures physiological variables indicative of sleep. Total sleep duration was the primary outcome measure.
On average, salivary melatonin concentrations were increased by about 30%. Other hormones were also measured including oxytocin, which increased initially. But that rise was not sustained, and over time, no significant difference in oxytocin levels was observed between the two blanket conditions. There were also no differences in cortisol levels or the activity of the sympathetic nervous system between the weighted and light blanket sessions.
Unfortunately, no significant differences were seen in the level of sleepiness between participants when either blanket was used nor was there a significant difference in total sleep duration. So, the question remains as to whether the increase in melatonin matters in healthy people.
Also, just because the body makes melatonin, does not mean that melatonin supplements are necessarily always “safe.”
Melatonin may delay the onset of puberty in children, and it can also impair blood sugar control, which can result in high blood glucose levels.
Since we are on the subject of melatonin, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has issued a health advisory encouraging parents to talk to a health care professional before giving melatonin or any supplement to children.
Research suggests that the use of melatonin has increased over the past two decades among people of all ages. With this increased use has come a spike in reports of melatonin overdose, calls to poison control centers, and related emergency department visits for children as well some hospitalizations, including intensive care at times.
Next to multivitamins, melatonin is the second most popular “natural” product parents give to their children. It is marketed as a sleep aid, but there is little evidence that taking it as a supplement is effective in treating insomnia in healthy children.
As a dietary supplement, melatonin receives less oversight with its content in supplements varying widely in comparison studies, especially in chewable tablets, which are most likely to be used for children and may be mistaken for candy.
Melatonin should be managed like any other medication and out of reach of children. If it is needed, health care professionals can recommend the appropriate dose and timing and ensure that the melatonin product that is being used has a USP verified mark.
