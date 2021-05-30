KENDALLVILLE — A story about Auburn police identifying a man accused of robbing a Speedway gas station at knifepoint was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
It was another big week for cops, crime and court as most of this week’s Top 10 fell into that category of coverage.
On May 20, the Auburn Police Department said it had identified a man who is suspected of robbing the Speedway gas station, 1004 W. 7th St., Saturday at 1:38 a.m.
Police did not immediately identify him and it’s unclear if he’s yet been arrested or charged.
Police said the robber displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The cashier activated a silent alarm before running out of the store.
The suspect stole several packages of cigarettes, and a witness said he drove away in a dark-colored minivan.
The story topped the most-read list for the week of May 20-26, with most of the Top 10 stories having a crime bent:
1) Police identify armed robbery — 2,793 pageviews
2) Police arrest driver clocked at 114 mph — 2,770 pageviews
3) MSD school board faces backlash after losing Wilson and Wagner — 2,359 pageviews
4) Man allegedly damages property, flees wreck scene — 2,081 pageviews
5) Huge explosion kills one in Columbia City — 2,032 pageviews
6) Man recovered from Little Turkey Lake — 1,578 pageviews
7) Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn — 1,076 pageviews
8) Man allegedly molest 2 girls — 967 pageviews
9) Astral of Auburn offers tours — 836 pageviews
10) Rome City man dies in motorcycle crash — 827 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, stories about historical tornado reports in the four-county area, the recovery of a drowned man from a LaGrange County lake and plans to build a new pocket park in downtown Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
May 24: The four-county area averages slightly under one recorded tornado per year over the last 60 years. And while most of those tornadoes are minor ones, emergency management agencies say to always be prepared as we move into the severe weather season — 5,868 people reached, 22 reactions, seven shares, 12 comments
May 20: DNR officers recovered the body of a missing boater from Howe shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday — 5,781 people reached, 90 reactions, 21 shares, 15 comments
May 25: Kendallville condemned and cleared an abandoned service station off the lot next door to City Hall in 2019 and now hopes to turn the property that was once an eyesore into something eye-catching and useful to the community — 4,597 people reached, 32 reactions, eight shares, four comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a box truck driver who smashed up a local restaurant, deck installations at Spencerville’s covered bridge, and a return of downtown events to Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
May 25: (The Herald Republican) A man allegedly drove a box truck — in reverse — through the patio at 6 Autumns restaurant, struck a car and smashed a sign before leaving the scene and driving off of S.R. 120 onto Country Meadows golf course — 1,328 people reached, 68 reactions, 28 shares, 28 comments
May 25: (The Star) It won’t be long... covered bridge floor installation begins — 312 people reached, 22 reactions, three shares, two comments
May 26: (The News Sun) Two downtown events are scheduled to make a return to Kendallville this fall — 4,859 people reached, 209 reactions, 60 shares, 11 comments
