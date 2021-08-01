Q. I have been planning on replacing the windows of my home for a couple years now. Last year I had a couple of window replacement contractors out to give me estimates and I was blown away with the high costs of their estimates. I was talking to a fellow at our church that does home improvements on the side from his regular factory maintenance job. He said that he would help me if I ordered the windows and had them delivered from a local supplier. He described to me how to measure my existing windows, but I am a little uneasy about measuring for the new windows; they are expensive. Will the supplier come out and help me measure for the new windows? — Kent in Noble County
A. That really depends on the supplier and in most cases they will help, but they will take no responsibility for difficulties of installation.
There are several key factors on how you are going to replace the windows. Both the interior and exterior trim are variables to what is the best way to replace your existing windows. You must figure out exactly where they are going to fit. Does the existing whole window and frame need to be removed for a new construction window or are you going to slide a replacement or pocket window into the existing frame of the old window without affecting the interior or exterior trim?
Ordering the right window at the right size is a major factor to having a successful on budget project. To order the wrong size by even a little bit can either cost you thousands to perform additional work or be a detriment to the integrity or value of your house.
Another common do-it-yourself project that I often hear horror stories about is mis-measured cabinets or counter tops ordered.
You can always find ways to modify or problem solve but usually with substandard results that you then must live with. When you go to selling your house will these improvements be of value to the potential new buyer?
