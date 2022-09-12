Let me know if this sounds familiar: You put your phone in your pocket to get a little work done, or have dinner or whatever else and you take it out and BAM, 85,000 pop-up notifications.
New emails. New text messages. Someone posted on Facebook. Your bad crypto investment dropped 5% in the last hour. It's your move in your chess game. Get 20% off on pizza tonight! Use code FRYME to get a free medium fry with your McDonald's order. Your stamina is recovered in your game, play now! Check out this YouTube video. BREAKING NEWS: Trump still exists. Here's a tweet you missed. Get $30 off your next Instacart order! Posts you may have missed in your neighborhood on Nextdoor. Want to shut off your upcoming 10 a.m. alarm? Here's a popular post on Reddit. You've got Google Play points to use! ESPN update on why the Bears are still terrible even after winning at flooded Soldier Field on Sunday. You missed your step goal five days last week, here's how to get more walking in your schedule...
JUST. STOP.
About a year ago I wrote about how much time I waste managing the work email inbox — about 96 per day, 80% of which were deleted without even being opened because they weren't relevant — and this past weekend I hit the tipping point with notifications on my phone.
It didn't help that I received 15 work-related text messages (including 10 in an 18-minute span at one point), but I take my eyes off my phone for an hour and come back to a gigantic list of notifications stretching 15 miles in thumb-scroll down my phone.
So as I sat there dismissing notification after notification after notification after notification, I had had enough.
I started going into apps and turning off nearly anything and everything. Basically telling every application on my phone to stop communicating with me.
I do have an extroverted personality, but I'm also basically a curmudgeonly old man trapped inside a Millennial body and I just want everyone to leave me alone. Like, here's a novel thought — I will come to you when I need something. OK? How about that? Stop bothering me.
It reminds me of when my wife used to work at a bank as a teller. One of the requirements was that she get X amount of loan referrals every month. So her bosses would be on her to chat up every customer and see if they needed a personal loan or auto loan or mortgage. She hated doing it and also thought, on principle, it was stupid.
Who goes into the bank to deposit $40 and the teller goes, "Hey, so are you needing a new auto loan today?" What person is like, "You know, I hadn't thought about it but now that you mention it, yeah, I could use a $12,000 auto loan!"
This isn't like being enticed to grab the newest Mountain Dew flavor from the checkout line fridge. Guess what? If I need a multi-thousand-dollar loan, bank, I'll come to you.
It's total Boy Who Cried Wolf-ism here with these phone apps. They're constantly crying out for my attention so much so that I spend 98% of the time dismissing them without even listening to what they're saying. It's a time-wasting chore and, even if you have something important to address, I'm tuned out.
I get it. Apps are an extension of businesses. Businesses want business. If my Domino's app is sitting on my phone and I'm not ordering pizza (which we haven't from them in a long while because their spicy sauce tends to give my wife heartburn), they're not making any money. So, if you're constantly shoving a coupon in my face, maybe I'll be like, "You know, I haven't had Domino's in a few months, let's order a pizza."
But when everyone is running that same strategy on a phone with a couple dozen apps, suddenly I'm deluged with constant annoyance.
So, here we are. This past weekend I went and turned off notifications on any app that send me a popup I didn't care about.
It's barely made a dent.
I started writing this column about 10:15 a.m. It's now 10:30 a.m. Here's a list of notifications that are queued up in my phone from literally the last 15 minutes:
• Voicemail: New voicemail
• Clock: Turn off your upcoming alarm?
• Kindercare: New Toilet Entry
• Kindercare: New Toilet Entry (yeah, there's two of them)
• Email (work): Eight new emails
• Gmail (personal): "QDOBA Mexican Eats - Last Call for Citrus Lime Shrimp!"
• Amazon Shipping: Out for delivery
• Nextdoor: Updates you may have missed
Eight notifications in 15 minutes. Eight. EIGHT.
The good news is Nextdoor has now been completely silenced. As has the clock app. Add two more to the list of apps I've cut the tongue out of.
And yet, this is kind of a futile effort...
This weekend, we ordered new phones for the first time in four years. My new Samsung Galaxy S22 should be here tomorrow. Which means I'll get it loaded up and get all my apps reinstalled and logged in nice and fresh so...
I'll have to start from ground zero on shutting everyone up.
