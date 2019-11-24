We’re only kidding ourselves if we think we can predict the future.
I’ve been reminded of that more than once in the past week.
I must have had faith in the future a few years back, when I set aside a magazine so I could read it later — much later.
I discovered that issue — now seven years old! — during some long-overdue cleaning. It turned out to be Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2012.
Time’s editors probably wish everyone had tossed that issue in the recycling and forgotten about it.
Their brilliant choices included Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Louis C.K. They turned out to be influential, all right, but not the way Time expected. All three are poster boys for the #MeToo movement against alleged sexual misconduct.
Time also thought Tim Tebow and Jeremy Lin would become superstars of professional sports. Remember Lin-sanity? Probably not.
In Time’s issue, Elton John predicted Raphael Saadiq would be the next big thing in pop music. Sir Elton has good taste — the talented Mr. Saadiq is currently playing in my car’s CD — but I bet you’ve never heard of him.
Time did get it right about Adele, who was just bursting onto the music scene. The magazine’s overall forecasting left a lot be desired, though.
In one of the best moments of my past week, I interviewed two high school classmates who could not have predicted how their lives would cross paths 45 years later. You’ll read their improbable story in a few days.
I also had a long exchange of emails with one of my own classmates, who asked me for a report on our 50th class reunion, because he couldn’t attend from his home 500 miles away.
I sent him my recent newspaper column about the reunion. It mentioned how — after half a century — I’ve finally learned to stop worrying about how my high school classmates perceive me.
My friend found this surprising, because he always thought I held a pretty high status in the high school social order. It didn’t seem that way to me at the time, but he was kind enough to list all the reasons I should have had more self-esteem.
In the process, I learned a lot about him — how hard he had to work during school while the rest of us were playing sports, going to dances and cruising in our cars past his place of employment.
When our friend wasn’t with us, I just assumed he was hanging out with other buddies — not keeping his nose to the grindstone.
The more I learned about my high school classmate, the more respect I gained for him. I also reminded myself of how lucky I’ve been.
I had different ideas about my future in those school days. Still, almost anyone who knew me would have guessed I’d spend my life as a journalist.
The only surprise to my 18-year-old self would be where I’d end up pursuing my craft. When I left northeast Indiana after high school, returning home was not part of my plan. A series of events that brought me back turned out to be the best luck of all.
If I hadn’t come home, I wouldn’t have my wonderful family or my sense of belonging to a supportive community. A bigger newspaper company would have put me out to pasture a decade ago.
My friend suggested that I lived a “wonderful life” like Jimmy’s Stewart’s character in the classic holiday movie. Like the film’s leading man, George Bailey, I needed someone else to point that out to me. At least, I didn’t have to dive into an icy river to realize my good fortune.
Like most of us, I could not have foreseen the story of my life. It unfolded better than if I had written the script myself. This week, that’s a great reason for giving thanks.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
