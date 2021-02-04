I am very grateful that the schools in our area are, in almost all cases, open.
Readers recently asked about our grandchildren’s schools in Bergen, Norway; Santiago, Chile; and Pennsylvania.
In Bergen the schools (with the exception of the summer break) have been open since the end of last April/early May, but many adults in Norway are still working from home.
In Santiago and Pennsylvania they have a hybrid model (some online and some in-person learning).
At first the public schools in Pennsylvania where our granddaughter lives were completely online; now it’s hybrid. However, private schools in Pennsylvania can be completely in-person, as in our 4-year-old granddaughter’s case. But parents are not allowed inside her school.
Our three daughters and their spouses are still working from home. But our son, who teaches tennis and physical education classes in Key West, is able to teach in-person.
The success Norway has had with its schools is due to reduced class sizes; an emphasis on hand washing throughout the day and physical distancing. Students’ desks are spread out in the classrooms and age levels do not mix in the restrooms, halls or playgrounds.
Our daughter in Bergen told us last week that due to the worsening world situation, Norway closed its borders, effective Jan. 29. The closing of the borders (for two weeks, but longer, depending on the situation) will cause problems, she said, because of the foreign seasonal workers in the fish industry.
Compared to Indiana, Norway has very low COVID-19 numbers. But just recently Norway experienced an increase of the “British variant” in the Oslo area, and that is the reason for the border closing.
According to ourworldin data.org as of Jan. 30, Norway (population 5.5 million) has had 564 confirmed COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
In contrast, Indiana (population 6.7 million) recorded 1,687 deaths during the month of January, making it the second-deadliest month for the state after December, which had 2,455 total deaths reported.
Since March 16, 2020, Indiana has had a total of 9,677 COVID deaths.
Overall, the four counties (Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben) had 25 deaths in January, down from 63 in November and 62 in December.
Our libraries are a treasure of resources
Especially during times like these, it is good to know that our libraries are there for us.
We received a letter to the editor with misleading information about our libraries. In part, the letter, from outside our circulation area, stated: “Indiana tax forms will not be available in your public libraries except for a reference copy.”
I contacted Jenna Anderson, support services manager at the Kendallville Public Library, and she replied:
“It is technically true, but just because the state is not sending forms to libraries, does not mean the libraries are not providing them.
“At the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch, we have already printed some of the most common state forms and have them available for pickup with all of the federal tax forms. We are also happy to print any additional forms needed for free — we are waiving our usual print costs for tax forms.
“I can’t speak for other libraries, but KPL is providing them as usual to our patrons — we are just taking care of that ourselves, rather than relying on the state.”
One more example of how our libraries always come through for us. Thank you!
Indiana Cyber Blog aids online safety
Speaking of information ... in response to the increase in cybersecurity threats and attacks, Indiana is introducing the Indiana Cyber Blog on its Cybersecurity Hub website — in.gov/cyber — to share information and promote best practices and safety tips.
The blog will include topics ranging from data privacy and creating strong passwords to tips for working from home while having a child or teenager who’s attending school online. Guest bloggers will include state and local government officials, cybersecurity business owners, academic advisors and nationally recognized experts.
According to the press release, the Indiana Cyber Blog — in.gov/cybersecurity/blog.htm — adds to an already large collection of cybersecurity information on the hub that includes information about what to do if you are a victim of a cyber attack on your organization or a victim of identity theft, cybersecurity self-assessments for individuals and businesses, tool kits for emergency managers, cybersecurity guides for schools and tips to protect yourself and your family.
Safety is about solid information
To wrap it all up, measures for safety, in my view, must include providing people with easily accessible, science-based information along with fact-based guidance. Information should be updated as new data is obtained.
Without reliable information, we are vulnerable indeed.
Thank you to everyone who has a role in providing solid information.
Above all, thank you to each reader who takes the time to double and triple check “the facts” with reliable resources such as can be found with the help of librarians and medical professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.