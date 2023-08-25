This week’s column starts with two stories from our grandchildren in Chile. Our daughter Catherine was talking with Oliver, 5, about Oliver’s bus driver. Catherine said, “Oliver, I like to call your bus driver Lindor even though most people call him Nino.” And then she asked, “Oliver what do you call your bus driver?” Oliver said he calls his bus driver Nino like everyone else. “And what do they call you, Oliver?” Catherine asked. Oliver replied, “They call me ‘Hey!’”
Note: In Spanish, nino with a tilde (wavy line) over the second n means boy but Nino (with no wavy line) is a nickname.
A while back Oliver told his father, “Papi, you and Uncle Felipe are super heroes!” Diego was very curious and he asked Oliver why he thinks that. Oliver replied, “Because you do Ironmans (an arduous sports competition) and Uncle Felipe almost dies whenever he eats gluten!” (Note of explanation: Uncle Felipe is celiac. A few weeks prior to this conversation, Uncle Felipe got gluten from a chocolate he ate after lunch and was very sick afterward. Unfortunately, not all chocolate is gluten free.)
+++
We just returned from Bergen, Norway, where we spent a week with our daughter Dolly (Dorothy), her husband Simon and their three daughters. A highlight was experiencing the first day of first grade with Mari, 6, our youngest granddaughter. For this one school year Mari and her sisters Jane and Nora are all attending the same school — which is about a 10 minute walk downhill from their home — down lots of steps on the way to school and up lots of steps on the way home. In their area, almost all the streets and paths are slightly or steeply heading up or down.
The first day of first grade is a really big deal at their school, which could be nicknamed the “Respekt” school because the word is emblazoned on the school’s multi-storied exterior. And during the lengthy opening ceremonies all the teachers wore yellow vests with “Respekt” in large letters.
Respect and saying “no” to bullying were the themes of the morning’s songs and speeches.
The day began with everyone — students from grades one through seven, their teachers and almost all the parents of the first graders — gathered outside in the large courtyard/playground area. Tradition involves pairing each first grader (there are four first grade classes with about 18 students each) with a mentor from the fifth grade. The fifth grade classes composed and sang a welcoming song; other older students also sang, creating an energetic and festive feeling. The “Thank you for today” song was my favorite.
In addition to the welcome from the principal, a local community official gave opening remarks lasting a few minutes. She kept her comments short because she had a daughter beginning first grade and she didn’t want to miss the celebration at her daughter’s school. (Everything was in Norwegian so my account is based on the limited amount of translation Dolly was able to whisper to me throughout the morning.)
Then the parents and grandparents of first graders and the first graders assembled in the gymnasium; the first grade students were seated on benches and we adults sat on benches and chairs behind them.
The principal and the four first grade teachers reappeared. Then the fifth graders (including Nora) filed in and sang another welcoming song or two. The principal then gave another welcoming pep talk.
Then each student was called by name to come up to shake the principal’s hand and then stand with his or her teacher. Dolly whispered to me that some of the students would first flee to their mother or father — rather than shake the principal’s hand — and sure enough that is what happened. The first boy actually dragged his mother up with him and shook the principal’s hand while clinging to his mother with his left hand.
But Mari, who had practiced the handshake and greeting at home with Dolly, hid her fear (if she had any) and shook the principal’s hand.
After almost 80 handshakes were completed, the first graders followed their teachers to their new classrooms.
The parents and grandparents of the first graders were told they would have an hour for socializing outdoors in the courtyard/playground area; during that time the first graders would begin settling into their classrooms. The principal suggested one of the topics of conversation during our social hour could be how we could help the school.
Coffee and cookies were served and we met some of Dolly and Simon’s friends, all of whom spoke English.
Then, after our hour of socialization, we were invited to visit Mari’s classroom. We saw the ways her teacher (with help from the fifth graders) had made it a welcoming learning environment. For example, each of the students had a folded placard on his or her desk with the student’s name and a picture, created by his or her mentor.
Basically, the school day was over by midday. It was a great success.
But I have to admit it was hard to get Mari out the door with her sisters the next morning. It was clear Mari had expended so much emotional energy the day before she felt she needed (or deserved?) a day or two off to recover. But she finally understood that school was every day — and the departure time was neither flexible nor negotiable.
Since she was running late, she rode to school on the back of Dolly’s electric bicycle and got there in the nick of time.
Later when we made our plans for going to church on Sunday, Mari piped up that she could not go “because of school!” She was thinking school was every morning.
+++
For Jane and Nora, Terry and I bought new backpacks that are so large they will double for travel. (For Mari we bought a lavender unicorn outfit because she still loves unicorns.)
The first evening, Nora, 10, was showing us the (few) contents of her new backpack. She pulled out some airpods and said, “And here are my airpods ...” She paused to reflect and said, “but I don’t know why I have them ... because I don’t have a phone.”
Simon was testing one of the backpack’s several zippers and Nora told him, “It’s not good to touch it so much ...” Simon looked puzzled. Grasping for a reason for her hands-off policy, Nora added, “It’s kind of new.”
We were only there for one week, but every day was packed. As the adage goes, the days are long but the years are short.
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.