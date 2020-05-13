I can see a pink tie against a purple button-down with a gray or black jacket.
You have probably at one time or another donned a silk black tie over a white shirt to an upscale affair.
We take a dip in a cool pool on a hot summer afternoon or down an ice-cold Coca-Cola on break from manicuring our lawn to perfection on a Saturday where the temp reaches above 90. I enjoy sipping a hot salted caramel cappuccino on a cold winter’s day while sitting across the table from my model wife with a slow snowfall in the background and Norah Jones on the radio.
Contrast in life provides us with new light in our perspective as we now have an enlightened vantage point after discovering or being given a different angle of view. To their own potential detriment our boys have resided here in the Midwest their whole lives and thus have very little contrast in this home and how we live as opposed to homes much smaller than our own.
The very thing on which you focus will determine how you see yourself, your circumstance, and your world. I can easily become very ungrateful if I only look on in jealousy at folks who live in homes with several more square feet, drive cars worth many more zeros or write checks with bank accounts big enough to buy an island or two at will.
On the other hand, I could alter my focus which would positively impact my level of gratitude if I look at the many blessings we do get to enjoy from a home filled with laughter to a fridge filled with food and to work which reaps rewards.
I got the opportunity to shoot a documentary with a lovely group of people down south in New Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina decimated the ninth ward and surrounding areas. You see video footage in the news, but once you are on site and visibly seeing through your own eyes the damage to the neighborhoods from erosion and complete ruin to bare houses once filled with people now left desolate with only numbers indicating how many people were found alive or deceased. It’s an eye opener. It’s a show stopper. Once you see the wreckage and the numbers and all that remains — it becomes a challenge to find your breath. It is in stark contrast to my familiar and safe neighborhood where the streets are dry and the homes are filled.
For the past 42 years — which were very short and for some of you might seem like a drop in the hat and still for others might seem like I once walked alongside dinosaurs with style and then some, all based on your perspective — when we wanted to go grab a pizza pie, we grabbed our jacket, hopped in the car and picked a place on the way. We would toss the jackets on the chair as we sat down to be served, tell old Dad jokes, perform outdated and hokey magic tricks, and play football and hockey with straw wrappers.
My lovely wife would choose a hot spot for our next date or the kids would select a flick which interested them the most and we would fill a tub with salt and butter and a few kernels of popcorn. We would sit in memory foam seats and be blown away by the sound while making fun of the commercials. And I would reminisce of the days when you could go to the movies — and there were no commercials.
I understand why Mom and Pops would begin most lectures with, “You know son ... in my day we would have to walk 30 miles uphill in the snow, barefoot, fighting dragons and escaping T-Rex just to get a Krispy Kreme Donut. You don’t know how good you have it!”
Maybe they were right. Familiarity breeds contempt. If we get so familiar with comfort that we begin focusing on how offended we are at trivial things which we can no longer recall as opposed to something of real value, then perhaps it is time for us to alter our perspective.
There are many who would trade places with you in a second. It becomes easy for us to completely disregard that statement; that is until we come face-to-face with people who literally own nothing, but the torn shirt on their back, call a cardboard box their home, and would grocery shop in our garbage can.
Now, don’t get me wrong here. This is not a plea for money and I am not asking you to sell all you have give it to the poor. That would be ridiculous. You can sell all you have give the proceeds to me, but I am not saying that. Unless you really wanted to, and who am I to refuse a gift like that?
What I am saying is that contrast in perspective can be a powerful tool for focus and gratitude. As my man everlasting once said, “I’ve seen a rich man beg. I’ve seen a good man sin. I’ve seen a tough man cry. I’ve seen a loser win, and a sad man grin. I’ve heard an honest man lie. I’ve seen the good side of bad, and the down side of up, and everything in between. I’ve licked the silver spoon, drank from the golden cup,” and well, you probably know the rest.
On a side note — how honest must one be to earn the label of being called “honest” and how many times do they get caught lying before that very title is stripped away?
Regardless of our panoramic objectivity to the moment, or what it looks like on the other side, this time can certainly provide contrast to what we knew as the usual, familiar, and impart appreciation, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
