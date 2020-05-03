Q. We are in the planning stage of building a new house and there are some interior finishes that I don’t know exactly how they are going to go. The house is a Tudor style and the exterior has tall roof lines and masonry features on most of the exterior or stucco. The brick, they tell me, is a veneer and not structural, but they must pour brick ledges on the exterior for support. On the interior there are several archways and a couple of walls that will also have a brick finish. Will these interior walls also have to have footings or brick ledges? — Amanda in Allen County
A. There is so much that you can do to tie together interior and exterior features and styles. Working with a Tudor style home can be challenging but rewarding.
The finishes you described are right on with the Tudor houses built primarily in the northeast and Midwest in the same era as Victorian and Queen Anne styles.
The interior finishes you describe will be great accents to areas like the library or bar and are commonly used to accent passageways and entries.
Most of the applications today are with a thin brick that is applied to a mesh and scratch coat like mortar on stone veneers. This is an upgrade to the glue onto drywall Z brick of the past which is visibly fake. These thin bricks are mortar adhered to the wall surface, so footings are not required.
These interior walls will become heavier so the structural support of these walls would need to be upgraded. Most brick manufacturers are now making a thin brick that looks exactly like the exterior brick. They will have corner pieces that wrap around to imitate a 3 5/8” typical brick bed depth.
Special considerations should be given to how it will integrate into adjoining wall surface, ceiling and floor. How will the base be trimmed, sometimes not at all? How will door trims lap over the brick and will the jambs of the doors or windows be deeper?
