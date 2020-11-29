I got inspired by a recent tweet from Rep. Jim Banks back on Nov. 17: “The student loan crisis exists because colleges charge more than they’re worth. A huge gov’t bailout is not a proper response to bad behavior.”
Banks was tweeting in response to a call from Sen. Elizabeth Warren for President-Elect Joe Biden to bypass Congress and cancel student debt across America.
I was less interested in the political debate than I was about the sentiment of the first part of Banks’ tweet — Do colleges charge more than they’re worth?
That’s a numbers question that should have at least a partially quantifiable answer, so if it requires math, sign me up!
It’s also an interesting question as schools have shifted away from the “college is best” mindset they had in the 1990s and 2000s to a more nuanced view now — especially in our area where jobs that require college degrees are far fewer in number than those that don’t — that students can have fulfilling and lucrative careers by heading straight into the workforce.
So let’s crunch the numbers:
Taking U.S. Census data about the median incomes in Noble County, high school graduates are likely to earn $31,956 per year, while people with bachelor’s degrees have a median income of $56,344.
I took annual tuition and fees and room and board at Banks’ alma mater Indiana University, which totals $22,246 per year.
(Although, let’s face it, anyone in Indiana who is smart would choose to go to Purdue University instead, which is about the same price but the quality of school is at least 1,000 times better than smelly IU.)
So four years of school at IU would cost you $89,704.
If we look at lifetime earnings, taking the median income times years of work on the assumption these lucky grads get to retire at 67 to draw full Social Security benefits (let’s be honest, it’ll probably be higher by then), you’d get 49 years for a high school grad and 45 years for a bachelor’s degree grad.
That’s $1,565,844 for a high school grad and $2,535,480 for a bachelor’s degree. The “$1 million more in earnings” mantra that’s often used to pitch college still holds up.
So the $89,000 you have to pay up front for school is far outweighed long-term by in the scope of lifetime earnings.
So college is clearly worth it, right? The earnings are bigger!
Well...
Anyone who has graduated from college knows you’re probably not earning $56K right out of school. That median number hides wide disparity from low earners to high earners.
Meanwhile, it is very likely that a high school grad entering industry probably can earn $15-$20 per hour right out of school.
The reality of the situation is that, coming out of school after four years, it’s likely high school grads and college grads may be on similar footing. The one difference is that college grads probably have thousands in debt, compared to a high school grad who is debt-free and has been in the workforce four years.
So, then high school grads have the advantage? Or, at least, they’re on equal footing, right?
Well, there’s other aspects worth considering that are harder to quantify. Non-college jobs are more likely to be dumped when the economy turns bad and may include more physical labor, which could take a toll on health or happiness long-term.
We know during this spring’s shutdown that workers from manufacturing accounted for 50% or more of new unemployment claims. The Great Recession also showed that northeast Indiana suffered far worse than say, central Indiana, where educational attainment is generally higher.
But as to the question of student debt and whether it’s worth it, I think the question itself is wrong.
The problem that some are seeking to fix is the problem my generation has faced — large college debt payments sap income to the point that it causes many young people to struggle and delay what are generally seen as life achievements like marriage, home ownership and starting families.
Those accomplishments drive economic activity, generate wealth and create the future workforce, so disrupting that supply chain, so to speak, can have long-range negative impacts.
So is cancelling debt the right answer?
As someone who is making my final college loan payment next month, the selfish, salty part of my brain says no. But the reasonable part of my brain also says no.
A college education is a purchase, an investment, you make, and if you remove the cost for making that, then what’s the downside to doing it? If you get long-range financial benefits at no cost, why wouldn’t you do it?
You’ll just flood the system and eventually flood the workforce with too many graduates and run into the other problem my generation has faced — underemployment — people who not only feel like they deserve higher wages based on their education but also need higher wages in order to be able pay back their investment.
In my eyes, a more progressive repayment structure would make more sense.
Financing a college education isn’t like financing a known object of known worth like a car or a house.
If you buy a house, the bank says “Well, based on what you earn now, we can lend you up to $XXX,XXX for XX years and your payment would be about $XXX per month, which we know you can afford otherwise we wouldn’t give you the money to do it in the first place.”
With college lending, it’s “We’ll lend you what you need and you have to pay it back in 10 years although neither you or I have any idea what your income or expenses will be when that repayment starts and whether you can actually afford it.”
The financial benefits of a college education are real, but you’re not reaping those benefits right out of school. You’re more likely to reap them later in your career. But all the debt is front-loaded. See the problem?
So what about repayment with reasonable stair-step increases over time as income goes up? Maybe a longer forbearance than six months to allow a college graduate to start generating better income before entering repayment? Maybe payments plans that are more appropriately scaled to actual earned income than to a fixed-time repayment schedule?
There are no simple answers to complex problems. Wiping debt doesn’t fix the underlying root cause. But neither does doing nothing.
Like most problems, a thoughtful and tailored solution would work best and potentially make it much easier to answer the question of whether college is worth the cost much more definitively.
Steve Garbacz is the executive editor for KPC Media. He can be reached at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.