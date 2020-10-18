When I was in medical school back in 1976, army recruits in Fort Dix, New Jersey, fell ill from an influenza strain that was genetically similar to the one that caused the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic. Although it had not spread beyond the army post, the potential was frightening.
The Center for Disease Control created a plan for mass vaccination.
President Gerald Ford, who was in the middle of a contested primary campaign against fellow Republican Ronald Reagan, vowed to protect Americans. But thankfully, the pandemic never arrived and the vaccination program became known as “the swine flu fiasco.”
By December of 1976, vaccination came to an abrupt halt. About 45 million Americans had received the “swine flu” vaccine against an H1N1 influenza strain known to circulate in pigs. About 450 of them developed a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré syndrome, but its connection to the vaccine is still debated.
Afterward, the CDC evaluated each decision with questions that are haunting us now, as we face a different virus.
In the wake of more than 210,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a vaccine will likely be a lifesaver. It promises a path back toward normalcy. But as manufacturers ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates even before data emerge from phase 3 trials, the past reminds us to proceed with caution.
Regarding a vaccine against COVID-19, Operation Warp Speed has already funded about 800 million doses of vaccine from six manufacturers. More than 80 million doses are expected by the end of the year.
We are being told that moving at “warp speed” allows rapid development without inappropriate corners being cut. The risks are said to be financial and logistical, but not affecting safety or effectiveness. The usual gaps between different phases of clinical trials have been minimized, saving precious time.
In 2018, 56% of U.S. adults had immunization information recorded in state information systems compared with just 22% in 2010. This kind of technology will give vaccinators a way to verify vaccination status, which is especially crucial since most of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates require two doses, and both doses must be the same vaccine.
In 2009, the distribution of almost 81 million H1N1 influenza vaccine doses to 90,000 sites was managed, but public health officials struggled with the mechanics of designating priority groups and reaching out to them for vaccination while asking others to wait.
As with other pandemics, COVID-19 will put the nation’s public health capabilities to the test. The issues facing those who are organizing the massive distribution of a new vaccine are similar to those of previous programs.
State health departments are shaping the actual vaccination programs now, deciding where vaccines can be administered and whether pharmacists can provide them independent of physicians or nurse practitioners.
They are also dealing with the problem of handling the vaccines, some of which require refrigeration. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine even requires storage at minus 94°F, which will limit the sites that can offer it, if it receives approval.
Over the years, acceptance of influenza vaccination has gradually grown. In 2010, the CDC issued a universal influenza vaccine recommendation, stating that all Americans should receive the flu vaccine every year. In the 2018-2019 flu season, 45% of adults and 63% of children received a flu shot.
However, the COVID-19 era brings new hesitancy as critics complain of politicization of the nation’s premier public health agency. When the CDC changes its guidance to match Trump administration priorities, it contributes to rising distrust that may be worse than the doubts spawned by the 1976 “swine flu fiasco.”
Recent polls show declining confidence in the rapid release of a COVID-19 vaccine. In one poll, only 13% of respondents said they would want to get a vaccine immediately when it becomes available. (Another 16% said they would get it after a few weeks.) As with the 1976 swine flu vaccine, unexpected adverse events that seem linked to the vaccine could undermine confidence in vaccines more generally.
Over time, public understanding and acceptance of all immunizations and vaccines may be strengthened or potentially diminished by our experience with the COVID-19 vaccines. So, I hope and pray that the vaccines are effective and safe so we can get back to living our lives more normally again.
