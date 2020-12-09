In “A Christmas Carol,” cranky Ebenezer Scrooge gets the rare gift of not only reliving his memories and experiencing the present, but seeing into the future. He gets a clear picture of what the consequences are for his life if he doesn’t mend his ways.
It works — he vows to reform and rediscovers the joy of life.
Christmas Present will be different this year because the pandemic has touched everything in our lives. It may be difficult to find the joy in the season as holiday traditions and celebrations are canceled.
With Christmas Present in a quarantine bubble, memories of Christmases past are especially strong this year.
My Christmases past conjure up memories of how busy most of my Decembers have been. When my kids were growing up, December was filled with cookie baking for the classroom party, shopping for that last-minute gift exchange, and rehearsals for Christmas programs at school and church.
Christmas programs are meant for the spectators — doting parents and grandparents — and not the performers. Kids could care less whether they learn their “Welcome, welcome, everyone!” speech, sing little Christmas songs or get dressed up as a shepherd, star or Christmas tree. They do find creative ways to get even with their parents who make them do this stuff.
Our son Jeremy was about 2 ½ when he was tapped for a two-line part in the church Christmas program. He learned to talk early and spoke plainly, so his Sunday school teachers just knew his performance would be oooooh, soooooo cute.
We made a game out of learning the lines at home. Soon he was repeating the lines in between the truck noises and farm animal sounds he made while he played with his toys.
We practiced on the church stage, too — walking up the steps, where to stand and how to get off the stage. I made sure his light blue, little-man suit was clean and ready.
Jeremy had his performance down pat — until it was time to actually do it. He marched up the steps to the stage, turned and faced the audience — and froze on the spot. He stared at the audience in wide-eyed surprise.
I tried to coach him from the front pew in a stage whisper that was drowned out by the audience’s laughter. I tried sweet talk. I tried bribery. None of it mattered — I had no luck and Jeremy said no lines.
Our daughter Dawn had her first Christmas program performance at about the same age, but she took the embarrassment of her parents to a whole new level. Her Aunt Shirley had made her a beautiful dress with a full, ruffled skirt trimmed in lace. She looked adorable.
The big night came and we got our first hint that Dawn might have a future in the theater. She said her line, then grabbed the hem of her billowing skirt and hoisted it over her head, hiding herself in her skirt cocoon and showing off her matching bloomers.
Her comedic timing was perfect. The audience thought the moment was hilarious, but its humor had to grow on her parents.
That Christmas past has come to mind several times over the years, as Dawn graced the stage as a choreographer, dancer and cast member in productions at the Fort Wayne Civic Theater.
My dad’s solution to his grandchildren’s stage fright was to establish his own tradition, rooted in bribery. He attended nearly every performance, concert, dance recital or school program his grandchildren were in, even to the end of his life. Afterward, he’d be waiting to give them a shiny new quarter for a job well done. His grandkids treasured the quarters from Grandpa, no matter how old they were.
But most of all, Christmases past hold many memories of Mom’s Christmas dinner table. As my siblings and I established our own households, we took turns with Mom on hosting Easter or Thanksgiving meals. Christmas, though, was always at Mom and Dad’s house.
There was always room at the table for one more. The number of tables and chairs grew as significant others, then spouses and grandchildren came along. Occasionally someone who didn’t have a place to go on Christmas would be a guest.
Mom brought out the Christmas tablecloths, setting the table with the “good” dishes and silverware, and Christmas stemware glasses. The ham, covered in pineapple rings, maraschino cherries and brown sugar glaze, was a work of art.
Christmas presents came after dinner. Santa himself sometimes showed up to deliver the gifts some years, presumably not too tired after a long night of flying around the world.
Mom was a pianist, so it wasn’t long until we were singing carols to her accompaniment. We weren’t the Lennon Sisters but our renditions were spirited.
Mom and Dad have both passed on, but we siblings have kept the dinner tradition alive for the next generations — until this Year of the Pandemic. Christmas Present will find us celebrating in our own little bubbles, for the first time ever, in the hope for a Christmas future.
God bless us, every one.
