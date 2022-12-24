Holiday gatherings often include alcoholic beverages as part of many traditions, including “spiked” eggnog and wassail. Many people feel that alcohol adds a lot to the Season.
Unfortunately, alcohol also has a dark side, especially when taken in excess, which means that it is wise to plan ahead with a designated driver or other safeguards against turning this joyous time into tragedy.
In addition to the short-term risks involving the consumption of alcohol, there can be some long-term consequences.
Most of us are aware that alcohol can cause inflammation of the liver, causing alcoholic hepatitis and chronic scarring, called cirrhosis of the liver.
But a recent survey has shown that Americans are largely unaware of the link between alcohol consumption and cancer.
The new findings, from a nationally representative survey that included responses from 3,865 adults, show a low awareness of the cancer risk from alcohol, and also that the risk varies by type of drink.
Just under a third (31.2%) of those surveyed thought that consuming liquor/spirits was associated with a risk of cancer, but this fell to 24.9% for drinking beer and even further, to 20.3%, for drinking wine.
In fact, some of those surveyed thought the opposite, that drinking alcohol has health benefits. In fact, 10.3% thought that drinking wine was associated with a decreased cancer risk, while 2.25% thought the same for drinking beer, and 1.7% thought that for drinking liquor.
More than half of U.S. adults reported not knowing how these alcoholic beverages affected cancer risk.
The study’s findings suggest the need to educate the public about the cancer risks of alcohol use, particularly in the common view that there are heart health benefits of wine.
Actually, all types of alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase cancer risk.
The results echo the findings of a previous national survey that also found that the majority of Americans are not aware that alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing a variety of cancers.
Studies have shown that alcohol increases the risk of cancer of the mouth and pharynx, larynx (voice box), female breast, esophagus, colorectum, and liver.
There also is accumulating evidence that alcohol drinking is associated with some other cancers such as cancer of the pancreas, prostate cancer, and melanoma.
In contrast, within the scientific community, there is long-standing and increasing awareness of alcohol consumption as a leading modifiable risk factor for cancer, and there is a growing movement calling for more public health awareness of the link.
Recently, there has been some public support for adding written warnings (like those on tobacco products) about the cancer risk from alcohol. A Citizen Petition was filed in 2021, and in August 2022. The New England Journal of Medicine also issued a call for new labeling.
Several cancer organizations are petitioning for warnings to be added to alcoholic beverages. The petition is supported by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Institute for Cancer Research, and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, all in collaboration with several public health organizations.
The proposed labeling would read: “WARNING: According to the Surgeon General, consumption of alcoholic beverages can cause cancer, including breast and colon cancers.
Using other public health interventions, such as mass media campaigns and patient-provider communications, could help better inform the masses about cancer and alcohol.
By educating the public about how alcohol increases cancer risk, consumers will be empowered to make more informed decisions. It may also prevent and reduce some excessive alcohol use, as well as cancer disease and death.
Being a realist, I know that many of us will be continue imbibing in our favorite alcoholic beverages. We just need to remember to limit the amount and frequency of our drinking to keep us happy and healthy in the short-term and the long-term.
Have a Merry Christmas!
