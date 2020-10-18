”The wolf and lamb shall feed together, the lion shall eat straw as the ox does, and poisonous snakes shall strike me no more! In those days nothing and no one shall be hurt or destroyed in all my Holy Mountain, says the Lord.” Isaiah 65:25 (Application Bible)
”In that day the wolf and the lamb will lie down together, and the leopard and goats will be at peace. Calves and fat cattle will be safe among lions, and a little child shall lead them all.” Isaiah 11:6 (Application Bible)
I know a grandmother that loves animals so much and she prays for them. Now we are talking about both wild and domestic animals, they are all the precious ones of our Father.
Relating a humorous experience over the phone brings quite a smile upon my face and in my heart. This grandmother was having trouble with her hearing aids and had to call to find out how to fix the situation. She was able to speak to a nice woman and get the help she needed.
Now we all know during these times, a good laugh or uplifting conversation means a lot to each of us.
At the end of the conversation, the grandmother heard what she said sounded like a “Roof, Roof.” She asked the woman if she had a dog and the woman said, “Yes, I do, that is part of the excitement of working from home.”
Well, the grandmother said, “Good-bye,” so she thought. She then turned to her husband, who was nearby and said, just as loudly as she could, “Roof, Roof,” and started to laugh.
She was telling her husband what a joy the woman had been and how “cute” it was to hear the dog “roofing.” The husband said, “Listen to your cell, you did not turn it off.” Sure enough, she could hear the woman laughing and the dog barking, and joy was spread all about.
That day, both the woman and the couple had a “God sent moment” inspired by one of His precious ones to bring a bright and happy time to three people. This memory of joy and laughter will last a lifetime! Praises be to God!
Suppose God had not made all the beautiful other children of His, so therefore, none would have been in the Garden. Oh! How blessed we are, He did, indeed, give us all the precious animals!
I believe animals have souls, some folks do not. “It is used of the lower animals four times before it is used of man; and out of the first 13 times in Genesis, it is used 10 times of the lower animals. (From “The use of Nephesh In The Old Testament Appendix 13 to the Companion Bible-Students of God). More verses support my thought, however, I will leave that up to you to research.
Now, I would like to introduce you to Big Bear.
The grandmother had completely rehabbed her son’s large stuffed bear he had received as a Christmas present when he was 3. He is now 45.
A couple of years ago, his youngest daughter, age 5, wanted to sleep with Big Bear.
Well, Big Bear was a bit worn with age, missing eyes and a nose. So, the son unstuffed the “bear,” put him in an envelope, and sent “bear” to his mother.
Grandmother washed Big Bear and put in the new stuffing, new eyes, and a nose. She brushed, brushed and brushed the “fur” until it was fluffy again and so clean.
The granddaughter was very excited that Christmas to come to Grammy and Papa’s house, especially, to see Big Bear again.
Now to the present. Big Bear has been attacked by the pet dog; his eyes were pulled out and his nose was gone. Too much work to unstuff and send through the mail. Solution, a friend would bring Big Bear to Grandmother to fix and then return, with the bear, all “new” again.
So in this story Big Bear, the stuffed bear, meets Roof, Roof, the Real Dog and there is joy. God sends these special moments that make us smile!
We need to rely on our Father to fix those things that are amiss in our word, always in His timing, from our little to big concerns.
From the heartache of having a wounded toy to the joy brought forth by one of God’s beautiful other children; the comfort of genuine laughter; to a moment of forgetfulness, not turning off our cell phone soon enough; these are all moments God sends to us when we need a kind of comfort.
We can embrace those moments God sends to heal our hurting souls.
I see so many good things coming out of this dark place we are in right now. Grab hold of every moment and always rely on our Father to come to your rescue.
“A golden age is yet to come. Such perfect tranquility is possible only when Christ reigns over the earth.” Life Application Isaiah 11:6-16
“Here we have a pictorial description of the new heaven and the new earth. They are eternal, and in them safety, peace and plenty will be available to all.” Life Application, Isaiah 65:25
I believe animals of all kinds will live in this beautiful Heavenly Home, with all of us, who accept Jesus as our Savior, in peace and love!
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
