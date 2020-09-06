KENDALLVILLE — News that LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier, will close its plant in Kendallville this fall was the most widely circulated and widely read article this week on kpcnews.com.
The news came Tuesday in the form of a WARN notice provided to the state, indicating that LSC would close its book-binding plant at 2500 Marion Drive in Kendallville.
A second LSC facility on Lester Drive will remain open and functioning.
In total, 307 workers are expected to be terminated as the plant closes permanently. Employees will begin being let go Oct. 1 and all employees will be released by Dec. 23, according to the company.
Courier had long been one of Kendallville’s biggest industrial firms, employing more than 700 people at its peak and going through multiple multi-million-dollar investments in the city as it added huge equipment pieces to its facilities.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe called the loss of jobs “a big blow” to the city, which is working to organize job fairs and skills training courses for displaced workers.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Aug. 27-Sept. 2:
1) LSC Communications closing Kendallville plant, 307 job losses expected — 21,585 pageviews
2) Martin McCoy resigns as Auburn Police Chief — 5,477 pageviews
3) Garrett grad trekking Pacific Crest Trail — 4,237 pageviews
4) Mayor Ley’s statement on Auburn Police Department changes — 3,170 pageviews
5) Garrett schools place 23 students in quarantine — 2,885 pageviews
6) High speed chase ends with three arrests — 2,618 pageviews
7) Overdue: 129 Noble County properties on tax sale list — 1,538 pageviews
8) Body found in Hamilton Lake after teen goes missing Saturday night — 1,416 pageviews
9) Ashley pedestrian killed on rural road — 1,163 pageviews
10) Three COVID-19 deaths reported in DeKalb County — 1,062 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the LSC plant closure, Auburn’s police chief’s sudden resignation and more COVID-19 deaths in the region captured the most reader attention:
Sept. 1: (Shared from The News Sun) The company filed a WARN notice with the state on Tuesday, indicating all 307 employees will be terminated between Oct. 1 and Dec. 23 as the plant closes permanently — 6,239 people reached, 101 reactions, 531 shares, 65 comments
Aug. 27: After 20 years leading the Auburn Police Department, Chief Martin McCoy is stepping back — 6,054 people reached, 182 reactions, 26 shares, 55 comments
Aug. 31: (Shared from The News Sun) Noble County logged its 31st death, a patient 80 years old or older — 5,146 people reached, 26 reactions, nine shares, 138 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a fifth COVID-19 death in Steuben County, Auburn’s police chief’s resignation and LSC’s plant closure were the most popular posts:
Sept. 1: (The Herald Republican) The Indiana State Department of Health reported a fifth death in Steuben County and the second reported in the last three days — 3,269 people reached, 21 reactions, four shares, one comment
Aug. 27: (The Star) Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy submitted his resignation at Thursday’s Board of Works meeting — 448 people reached, 130 reactions, 31 shares, 45 comments
Sept. 1: (The News Sun) LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier, was Kendallville’s biggest employer and went through multi-million-dollar expansions several times over the past two decades. Now, it’s closing an industrial park plant, costing 307 workers their jobs — 6,866 people reached, 1,882 reactions, 691 shares, 965 comments
