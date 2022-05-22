KENDALLVILLE — A burglary that turned violent, leaving two people dead, was far and away the most-read story online at kpcnews.com this past week.
The breaking news about the shooting incident in DeKalb County picked up more than 41,000 page views, easily making it No. 1 this week and the most-read story of the year so far.
Two adults died in the shooting, Indiana State Police said in a news release. At 6:35 a.m. Monday, state police identified the deceased as Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are conducting a death investigation related to the shooting.
The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office worked with investigators to confirm the identities of the shooting victims and also to make necessary family notifications. Autopsies for both deceased individuals are pending with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.
Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both of Fort Wayne, were taken into custody and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail. Johnson and Kruse each face charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
According to a state police news release, the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident originated as a home burglary shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
Four suspects are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects.
These were the most-read stories from May 12-18 on kpcnews.com:
1) UPDATED: Police have released names of the the deceased. Two dead, two in custody following Sunday morning shooting — 41,815 pageviews
2) Lack of land surveyors is leading to project delays — 7,454 pageviews
3) New bank, restaurant coming to city’s west side — 5,921 pageviews
4) Two dead, two in custody following Sunday morning shooting — 3,836 pageviews
5) Fire destroys Red Arrow Restaurant — 3,760 pageviews
6) Murder, burglary suspects ordered held without bail — 3,083 pageviews
7) KPC Media Group announces sale of company — 1,726 pageviews
8) Longtime Steuben businessman dies in crash — 1,117 pageviews
9) Redevelopment commission moves forward on sports park TIF — 723 pageviews
10) Biking the Path to Freedom — 691 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, an announced about KPC Media Group being sold to a new owner, the DeKalb County shooting and an update about the Auburn sports park were the top posts of the weel:
May 18: KPC Media Group and its publications are being purchased by Fort Wayne Newspapers, a division of The Ogden Newspapers — 23,024 people reached, 144 reactions, 76 shares, 71 comments
May 15: Two dead, two in custody following Sunday morning shooting — 7,989 people reached, 1,316 reactions, 540 shares, 296 comments
May 18: (Shared from The Star) Another hurdle cleared by the Auburn Sports Group — 5,962 people reached, eight reactions two shares
On the individual newspaper pages, a fire at Red Arrow Restaurant, a new development on Smaltz Way, and photos from Noble County’s Senior Lifestyle Expo were the top posts of the week:
May 12: (The Herald Republican) Alert employee phones in fire quickly — 5,675 people reached, 173 reactions, 90 shares, 38 comments
May 12: (The Star) Development on Smaltz Way to feature a new bank and restaurant — 14,134 people reached, 328 reactions, 142 shares, 239 comments
May 12: (The News Sun) The Noble County Senior Lifestyle Expo hosted by KPC Media Group is in full swing at the Community Learning Center until 1 p.m. today — 5,134 people reached, nine reactions two shares
