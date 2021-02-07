Would you like to read some good, timeless social media messages?
A silver lining of this pandemic for former Kendallville resident Sandi Fischer was the opportunity to focus on writing. Her new book is “My Faithbook Messages — Devotions to Like and Share.”
“Faithbook Messages” — what a great title! — provides a unique way for readers to interact with her and to receive or send selected copies of the devotionals to others. It is available on Amazon or (for signed copies) you can order directly from Sandi: safischer37@gmail.com.
Another Christian author with northeast Indiana ties — James Watkins — said Sandi’s book “captures the connection and communication that we love about social media with our relationship with God. Her ‘Faithbook Messages’ are short, personal, and so encouraging. I reacted with a heart emoji!”
I reached out to Sandi and asked, “How is it going?” She said, “I am blessed!”
Many years ago when I was a young mother, Sandi, who was one of my high school English teachers, was a wonderful inspirational speaker for local women, myself included.
Over the years she became known for magazine and newsletter writing, poetry and then books.
She and her husband, Craig, originally retired to Dataw Island, South Carolina, in 2001 where they lived for 15 years.
Sandi’s first book, “Seasons of the Garden,” was written while they were in South Carolina. Published in 2018, it is a collection of inspirations in prose and poetry about the parallels of nature to human life which she wrote for the Dataw Garden Club newsletter for over 14 years.
They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina, to be near daughter Sarah in Raleigh because Sarah’s husband has a slow, debilitating disease and they wanted to be of help.
Sandi came to Kendallville in 1960 to teach at Kendallville High School. She met Craig; they were married in 1962. Craig and his grandfather and Uncle Hubert were known for the Fischer Pharmacy. Craig’s father, Ralston “Busty” Fischer, was editor at the Kendallville News-Sun. (My father, George O. Witwer, publisher emeritus of KPC Media Group bought Busty’s typewriter at the family’s sale and it is on display, along with a picture of Busty, in the KPC office, at the corner of Main and Mitchell streets in Kendallville.)
Sandi taught for 11 years at KHS and East Noble, taking a year off in 1966-67 when Sarah was born. Also, she owned Glad Tidings Books ‘N Gifts on Kendallville’s Main Street for more than 10 years, and I will always be grateful for the book signings she hosted and the enthusiasm she shared for my “Funny Things Kids Say” books.
Their oldest daughter, Jamie Witte, lives in Fort Wayne and is a sales rep for Brown & Sons in Kendallville. Their middle daughter, Sarah Lannom, is an attorney for North Carolina State University and the mother of two daughters, Olivia, a sophomore at North Carolina State, and Sydney, a sophomore in high school.
Chris, Sarah’s husband, is in assisted living after having to give up a successful business when he became ill five years ago. He has a form of dementia called primary progressive aphasia.
Their youngest daughter, Jaren Shepherd, lives in Kendallville and teaches preschool at East Noble in Avilla.
“Jaren has taught over 20 years and I think has been a shining influence on hundreds of children beginning their formal education,” Sandi said. Jaren’s daughter, Addie Grace, is a student at East Noble Middle School in the special needs class. “She loves school and is blessed to have the opportunity East Noble provides for her,” Sandi said.
Sandi has written a number of short stories, several of which have been published in anthologies or have won recognition in contests. She is considering publishing a small collection of Christmas stories, but is well aware that the publishing process is long and tedious.
Her “Seasons” book is still selling and is available on Amazon where she has an Amazon author page, and she has a website under construction — sandifischer.com — that will be up sometime in the near future.
“My daughters have encouraged me to write down a family history which I have started,” Sandi said. “It is a challenging project, too.”
Another silver lining of this pandemic, Sandi said, has been the opportunity to draw closer to family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.