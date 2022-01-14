One afternoon, earlier this week, Alessandra’s parents picked her up from daycare later than usual due to their work schedules. The next morning, Alessandra’s mother, Lucy, asked her if she wanted to be picked up early since she was the last one to be picked up the day before. “Oh, no, please don’t,” Alessandra, 7, said. “I like being the last one. I get all the attention!” What a great way to look at it! — Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) of Texas
+++
While visiting family during the Christmas season, our grandson Oliver, 3, had many long walks with people, most of whom had legs two and three times longer than his. That meant a lot of running on Oliver’s part to keep up. On one long walk, I was with Oliver and his father. When Oliver tired, his father put him on his shoulders. From his high perch, Oliver grinned from ear to ear. Proudly looking forward, Oliver declared, “Papa, now you have two heads!”
Oliver’s mother wanted to taste something that he was eating. Oliver protested, telling her she knew he couldn’t share “because of the virus!”
+++
While visiting his grandparents, Miles, 4, told his grandfather, “I know who is the boss of this house!” With surprise, his grandfather said, “You know who the boss of this house is? Who is it?” Miles replied, “Grandmother!” When his grandfather asked Miles how he could think his grandmother is the boss of their house, Miles explained, “She is the one who turns the TV off!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Miles) of Wawaka
+++
Thank you for sharing your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of many people ... and you are giving a gift for the future because of the memories that are preserved. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there. Thank you!
