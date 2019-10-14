We’ve finally made it to the final week of the regular season. It’s been quite a ride. We know the matchups for the first round of sectionals, but we’ll get into that next week.
Here’s my final power rankings for the regular season.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 8-0, 6-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: The Knights beat down New Haven 56-8.
East Noble was aided by New Haven’s inability to hold on to a wet ball on Friday night, but the Knights were able to take advantage of every short field they were given and turned it into points.
With a win on Friday against Bellmont, East Noble would finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2004. Rumor has it that the Knights were already talking about being 9-0 after last Friday’s win and looking forward to their first-round sectional matchup with Northridge. This bovine is pretty sure East Noble will beat the winless Braves on Friday, and I like to see a confident team that knows how good they are.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 8-0, 4-0 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: The Chargers defeated Churubusco 33-20.
The Chargers don’t lack confidence either. They had a plan all season long to win the NECC Big School Division and accomplished it. That plan quickly turned into finishing the season unbeaten, and they are well on their way.
West Noble thoroughly handled a good Churubusco team on Friday, which wasn’t as close as the final score indicates. The Chargers were up 33-13 heading into the fourth quarter. Brandon Pruitt was a work horse on Friday with 24 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Busco’s Jake Fulk had himself a day too with 199 rushing yards and two scores on 33 attempts.
This one came down to turnovers. The Eagles finished with four, and the Chargers had one.
No. 3 DeKalb
Last week: 3
Record: 7-1, 5-1 NE8
Last Friday’s result: The Barons had their way with Bellmont 56-0.
DeKalb faced little resistance against the Braves last Friday. Tanner Jack, Landon Miller and Corey Price each ran for at least 100 yards. The Barons only faced third down three times on Friday, which means they did a lot of damage on first and second down. They also had 14 tackles for loss.
The Barons’ final regular season game offers a good test against Leo and will decide who is the second-best team in the Northeast 8. It might not mean much to either team, both of which envisioned themselves to be in the race for the top dog in the conference. But it’ll be huge if the Barons beat the Lions on Friday. Because it’ll be the first time that has happened.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 6-2, 4-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: The Blazers beat Central Noble 28-7.
Eastside-Central Noble was the quintessential game played in the rain. The teams combined for eight turnovers and was tied 7-7 at halftime. The Blazers made some adjustments at halftime and quickly put the game away in the third quarter with two quick scores.
A game against Angola will be a really good test for what Eastside might see in the sectional. The Hornets have speed and plenty of playmakers. The same can be said for Woodlan, Bishop Luers and Bluffton, which are all teams the Blazers will or could play in the sectional.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: Not ranked.
Record: 4-4, 3-1 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: The Hornets defeated Garrett 18-14.
It’s been a few weeks since I’ve had the Hornets here in the top five, but they’ve been looming in the others considered.
Angola’s four-point win at Garrett may not be impressive on the surface, but it’s the fourth win in a row for a program that started the season with four straight losses. The turnaround has been against some of the down teams in the NECC, but there’s no question the Hornets have found a groove. A matchup at Eastside is one of the better games in the final week of the regular season.
Others considered: Churubusco.
