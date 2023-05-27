Q: We live in an older house in the country and over the years we have kept up with the exterior maintenance chores. We paint the old wood siding about every six years and last summer we painted it again. We scrape the old pealing paint and spot prime, caulk and then put a finish coat of paint on the wood tongue and grove siding.
I noticed that the wood corners were soft and crumbly when we scraped it. We used a wood filler that dried hard and painted over it. At that time, I noticed there was wood dust or shavings on the stone foundation. This winter when I was doing some things in the basement, there was wood or saw dust that was along the outside walls.
I’m afraid that I might have termites. I have looked up on the internet about signs that I should look for, but is it possible after all these years that I might have a problem? Henry in Noble County
A: Yes, it is possible that you might have an infestation problem and I would call an expert exterminator out as soon as possible to look at your home. Pest control experts are trained to spot signs of termite problems and will recommend remedies if they find signs of termites.
Now don’t panic, termites have been around forever, and they can be eradicated with the proper process but don’t bite at the first exterminator proposal, they can be expensive. Take a moment to think about it. Most pest professionals will give you a free analysis and recommendation for treatment.
Termites typically survive best in warm damp climates like the Southern states, but are also present in the Midwest. They usually are of three types, Drywood, Dampwood and Subterranean termites, and they are generally present in the damp weather months of spring and summer. They can find their way into your walls, under siding and in the crawl space or basement floor framing.
The best advice is to make sure there are no water problems on the exterior of your home, gutters and downspouts are working properly. No landscaping or vegetation that can provide a bridge for them to access your wood siding and make sure you do not see any mud tubes on your foundation. They can live inside your walls virtually unnoticed and can cause extensive damage. Keep in mind that most homeowners’ insurance does not cover termite damage, saying that it should be caught by good maintenance, or they considered it preventable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.