As the summer approaches, some people have given new meaning to an old abbreviation: VIP can now stand for “vaccinated, immunized person.”
At events ranging from backyard barbecues to more formal parties, concerts, weddings and other gatherings, vaccination may be the tacit ticket to admission.
I am not sure that leaving out the unvaccinated will become a real thing here. But if it did, it might lead to a rise in demand for vaccinations and less hesitancy about the vaccine.
As about half of all eligible Americans have become fully vaccinated, the venues and events where organizers require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event have become more common, in many cases to satisfy state mandates about reopening.
For example, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, among other Major League venues, offers a vaccinated section, requiring proof of vaccination for adults or a negative COVID test for children age 2 to 16.
Wedding planners report that some of their clients are including the vaccine or negative test requirement on wedding invitations and websites.
Concertgoers at some venues must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. When buying a ticket, customers check a box, saying they have been fully vaccinated or will be by the concert date. They then bring verification to the concert, for the safety of the performers and the audiences alike.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued April 27, fully vaccinated people can skip the mask outdoors, except in crowded settings. Indoor visits among fully vaccinated people are likely low risk.
It is thought that only about 55% to 65% of the adult U.S. population want to be vaccinated. The other portion of the population seems to include a wide range of people.
Research has suggested subgroups such as:
• The Wait-and-See group. Some are waiting to see if the vaccine really makes a difference. Others are waiting to see if anything bad happens to others after getting it.
• The Undecided group. They do not know if they will ever get the vaccine or not.
• The Forced group. They will get vaccinated only if forced to, such as for work or school.
• The Absolutely Not group. They absolutely refuse the vaccine, for a variety of reasons.
Research is ongoing into whether people in these groups will overcome their hesitancy over time.
Decades ago, during the polio epidemic, people were hesitant to get the vaccine, which became available in 1955. Public sentiment turned in 1956, after the biggest influencer of that era, Elvis Presley, got the shot backstage when he made an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Immunization levels among teens at the time rose from 0.6% to 80%.
Religious leaders might make a difference in changing minds. However, so far, religious leaders have been more followers than leaders, not wishing to create turbulence in their congregations. Some are even preaching against the vaccine.
The successful U.S. vaccine rollout means that soon everyone who wants a vaccine will have had one. It has been suggested by some that when that happens, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, barbers, airlines and Ubers should require proof of vaccination before providing their services. Perhaps businesses could require it, too, to protect an outbreak from financially crippling them and shutting them down.
I chose to write about this subject this week largely because I received an email from the Indiana State Health Department informing me that “the CDC has a program to deploy a team of public health workers to local jurisdictions to gather information about barriers or concern related to vaccination at no cost to state or local health departments.”
The zip code map on vaccine uptake from May 10 indicates some areas of lower uptake in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties and ISDH “thought this might be a good area to deploy a team.”
In this three-week program beginning as early as late May/early June, the team would connect with the local health departments and community stakeholders to gather information from key informant interviews, focus groups, and listening sessions, then analyze the data and describe the findings in a report to the local health departments and ISDH.
It will be very interesting to see if the CDC team comes to the same conclusions we have. It is certainly worth exploring all avenues in our efforts to find our way out of this pandemic.
