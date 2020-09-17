It’s Week 5 and we’re at the midway point of the high school football season.
Just who does this Jeff Jones guy think he is? By sheer dumb luck, he went 9-1 last week to maintain his lead over the collection of sports dweebs, which isn’t saying much.
Using his “Roll of the Dice” method, he has somehow compiled a 32-6 record through four weeks.
Brice Vance, who uses the “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” method to make his picks, also went 9-1 last week and is 29-9.
Mark “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Mo” Murdock was a perfect 10-0 last week, but he’s mired in a mix that includes Ken “Flip a Coin” Fillmore (7-3) and Andy “Rock, Paper, Scissors” Barrand (9-1) who are all one game behind Vance at 28-10.
As for the World’s Only Sports Prognisticating Bovine, admittedly, it was a tough week as I went 6-4.
At 26-12 for the season, I’m not in an ideal spot, but there’s still time for the WonderCow to overtake this assortment of KPC sports scribes and show everybody who the true expert is when it comes to predicting local sports.
I’m using psychology on my competition. Just when they think I’m out of the picture, I’ll come charging into the lead, hooves pounding, on the way to winning another competition.
On to this week’s picks:
East Noble over Leo
Hannah likes what she’s seen of these Knights so far, including their close loss to Penn last week.
Columbia City over DeKalb
The Barons are back in action after a three-week layoff due to COVID. This is a tough way to start.
Angola over Lakeland
The Hornets didn’t show any rust in their win over West Noble following a layoff. They go to 2-0 in the NECC Big Division.
Eastside over Garrett
It’s Garrett’s homecoming and they want the Train Trophy back, but Eastside is good, really good.
Fairfield over West Noble
The boys from Benton have the makings of another successful season.
Central Noble over Fremont
This one’s a toss-up to the WonderCow. Go with the home team.
Churubusco over Prairie Heights
The Eagles get back on the winning track at the expense of Prairie Heights.
New Haven over Norwell
The Bulldogs bounce back after last week’s loss to Leo.
Huntington North over Bellmont
The Vikings have played some people tough, including Warsaw and East Noble.
Carroll over Bishop Dwenger
The Chargers have been piling up points thus far. Maybe not so many this week, but enough to win.
Week 4 Scores
Penn 30, East Noble 24
Central Noble 27, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 26, Churubusco 0
Garrett 39, Lakeland 18
Angola 41, West Noble 0
Fairfield 44, Fremont 13
Columbia City 45, Huntington North 20
Leo 35, New Haven 8
Norwell 45, Bellmont 0
Carroll 52, Northrop 12
Standings Week 4
Jeff Jones 9-1 32-6
Brice Vance 9-1 29-9
Ken Fillmore 7-3 28-10
Andy Barrand 9-1 28-10
Mark Murdock 10-0 28-10
Hannah Holstein 6-4 26-12
Week 5 Picks
Brice Vance
1.) East Noble
2.) Columbia City
3.) Angola
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Fremont
7.) Churubusco
8.) Norwell
9.) Huntington North
10.) Carroll
Andy Barrand
1.) East Noble
2.) Columbia City
3.) Angola
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Central Noble
7.) Churubusco
8.) New Haven
9.) Huntington North
10.) Carroll
Ken Fillmore
1) East Noble
2) Columbia City
3) Angola
4) Eastside
5) Fairfield
6) Fremont
7) Churubusco
8) New Haven
9) Huntington North
10) Bishop Dwenger
Jeff Jones
1.) Leo
2.) Columbia City
3.) Angola
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Central Noble
7.) Churubusco
8.) New Haven
9.) Huntington North
10.) Carroll
Mark Murdock
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Angola
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Central Noble
7.) Churubusco
8.) Norwell
9.) Huntington North
10.) Carroll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.