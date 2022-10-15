Curb appeal.
It’s the Realtor phrase for how a house looks from the street. It’s an important factor in selling your home.
Well, today we’re going to be talking about street appeal.
My journalistic brethren are often criticized for being negative. In truth, a lot of the news is negative.
Journalists are also knocked about for being critical of government. Well, that’s our job.
There are plenty of examples of poor government (see DeKalb County Council and DeKalb County Commissioners) — but as the cold of winter approaches, it’s time for an approach that should warm the hackles.
The plush East Gardens Estate where your columnist resides is located in Garrett — thankfully in the city’s jurisdiction.
When the wife and I moved in, we loved the house. We loved the neighborhood.
The roads in our little section of heaven? It was more like hell.
With a bum hip, I have taken to walking for exercise. With the uneven, broken sidewalk terrain prohibitive to remaining upright, I walk in the street.
It’s a quiet neighborhood without much traffic.
The roads?
Uh, not so much.
It looked more like Afghanistan — after a good chunk of bombing. The pavement was uneven and cracked. And those were the good sections.
There was a hole in one stretch that had morphed its way into becoming a sink hole. I feared it might become a black hole the way things were headed.
Having covered county and city governments for 30 years now, I know how expensive it is to fix a road. Any road.
I was beyond excited when the wooden stakes were placed in our yard saying that there would be no street parking. I knew from past experience that that meant road work was coming. The only question was how thorough the repair job was going to be on the street.
Thanks to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossing Grant, the city was able to completely redo the surface. The end result? Beautiful, smooth streets in our neighborhood.
Image those posters that show a picture of someone and then a picture a year later of that same person after doing meth. Except it was done in reverse for our neighborhood streets.
Kudos to Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt.
To Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
To City Planner Milton Otero.
To the Garrett City Council.
And a big shout out to Eric Mossberger, Garrett’s street department superintendent.
It’s Mossberger who grades all of the roads in Garrett — 35 miles in total — each and every year.
The grades are placed into a data base, and then work is prioritized.
Garrett’s North Side, at least the east section, warranted a complete makeover. And it got it.
No more turning my ankles when I walk. No more jarring bumps that make my Jeep creak and moan.
Mossberger and city officials have to have great forethought to budget enough money on hand to come up with the 25% matching grant funds.
And the work just applying for the grant?
Imagine the complexity of having to do Bill Gates’ taxes. Or sifting through a Steve Garbacz column.
And if you botch the application? If your road grades aren’t properly documented?
That’s a ton of pressure.
Garrett did it right for its North Side paving project.
And it has developed a nice history of doing it right. According to Mossberger, the Garrett Street Department has overseen $4.5 million in street improvements over the last 10 years.
Mossberger said it is a team effort with everyone in the city pitching in to make things happen.
That’s a hefty sum for a community of Garrett’s size.
API Construction did the work on the city’s North Side this year. And that company’s workers hit a home run.
As I said, I’ve covered similar projects throughout northeastern Indiana for the better part of three decades. This project was done quickly and more importantly, it was done correctly.
Unfortunately, it’s a never-ending battle. With that section of town off the priority list, Mossberger and Co. are already thinking ahead.
There are other streets that need work. There always will be. It’s the nature of the beast.
Residents can only hope that the Community Crossing Grant project sticks around. And that Mossberger stays at the helm.
