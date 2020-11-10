In 2018, 500 pounds of donated caps, collected over a space of a year at Ryan Park Elementary School, were sorted by a local Girl Scout troop and sent to a manufacturer to be crafted into two benches placed at the school in memory of late teacher and counselor Terri Moor.
At Pleasant Lake Elementary School, a similar effort garnered a special bench in memory of late teacher Angie Harpenau.
Plastic cap drives teach children not just about recycling but also how resources can be used wisely.
Green Tree Plastics of Evansville offers the ABC Promise Partnership cap and lid program, which educates children and civic groups about different types of plastic and how to properly recycle. People can use the program as a community building program and a way to teach good stewardship of the earth.
Registration forms are at greentreeplastics.com. The company urges partners to also connect through its Facebook page.
When a participating group has met the goal weight of acceptable caps and lids, an order can be made with Green Tree Plastics. The web site shows a variety of benches, tables, a trash can and even plastic lumber in various sizes, lengths and colors.
Most caps are made of polypropylene (No. 5 plastic) which is more durable and appropriate for such projects.
Some caps, like sports drink bottles, are composed of high-density polyethylene, or No. 2 plastic.
Plastic, in general, is recyclable only one time before it must be tossed into a landfill — or converted into fuel by Brightmark in Ashley, which may begin production early next year.
“Plastics 3-7, in particular, are not easily recycled with other technologies and typically end up in landfills, incinerators, or sadly — in our oceans. We’re proud to have a proven, breakthrough closed loop solution for transforming these raw materials back into useful products,” said Brightmark CEO Bob Powell.
While in the recent past only No. 1 and No. 2 plastics had been accepted with typical recycling programs, the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, which offers recycling stations in all four counties of northeastern Indiana, now accepts plastics 1-7.
Brightmark’s proprietary plastics renewal technology takes single-stream, post-use plastics and converts them into ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha and wax on a commercial scale. The process is also capable of creating the building blocks for new plastics, thus enabling a circular economy in the plastics industry. NISWMD is one of its partners.
It is likely they will see plenty of caps in the coming years.
According to a report circulated Nov. 3 by PR Newswire, a distributor of press releases headquartered in New York City, the global plastic caps and closures market size is projected to grow from $44.3 billion this year to $57 billion by 2025, about a 5% growth rate.
“Increase in demand for bottled water, need for convenience, concerns about product safety and security, product differentiation and branding, and decreasing package sizes are driving the market for plastic caps and closures,” says the article. “However, the development of substitutes is expected to restrain this market.”
In considering a substitute to a hard plastic cap on a bottle of water, for example, one may opt for the perpetually reusable and free glass and water faucet. Northeastern Indiana residents are blessed with bountiful, clean groundwater accessible to most by simply going to a kitchen sink. No plastic necessary.
According to Earth911:
• A 2016 debris removal effort of Midway Atoll, an island with a population of less than 60 in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, found almost 5,000 bottle caps; if not recycled, these caps travel a large distance and pose a danger to marine life because of their small size.
• Plastic caps don’t biodegrade, meaning it will take hundreds of years for them to decompose in a landfill.
• Americans use 2.5 million plastic bottles each hour, and every one of them is manufactured with a cap.
A Sept. 30 blog by Lifehacker Australia urges people to stop removing caps from bottles to recycle them.
“Oftentimes, when caps enter a recycling facility’s sorting process, they get sorted out because of their small size, and are then sent to landfills. As such, caps are now among the most common trash items found in our oceans (which also end up in the food chain when ingested by sea life),” says the article by Josh Ocampo at lifehacker.com.au.
“Part of the confusion lies in us thinking we’re making the jobs of recyclers easier by unscrewing the pesky cap, but it’s actually a waste of your time and effort. Caps and bottles are often separated at facilities using water. After being chopped up, they’re separated based on their ability to float. Caps are less dense and float. Bottles sink. ... And caps are valuable, too. They’re made of polypropylene plastic, a coveted plastic type among manufacturers and used in everything from storage bins to cutting boards, so throwing them away is a waste of an incredibly useful resource,” writes Ocampo. “So what’s the right way to recycle a plastic water bottle? First, remove the cap and crunch the bottle up from the base until most of the air is removed. Screw the cap back on, then toss the bottle in the recycling bin! It’s easy, as long as you remember that the two belong together.”
