Miles, 3, was eating his lunch and playing around. He does this often and makes extravagant messes at times and therefore gets in trouble. This particular time, he turned around playing with his sandwich saying it was a dinosaur and showing his infant sister Molly. Part of the sandwich fell and his mother, of course, reminded him to eat over his plate and face the table or else he’d be done with lunch. He sensed his mother’s anger and said, “Well, God will save me!” — Dorothy Cohee (mother of Miles) of Chicago
+++
Linda and Jim McCoy spent time at their daughter Lori’s in Auburn recently. “Lori and husband Doug were trying to keep a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old (sisters). It was a challenge for both grandparents and great-grandparents! Sutton, 3, has an imagination and she draws her grandparents and great-grandparents into her world.”
Great-Grandma Linda likes to tell stories to Sutton about when she (Linda) was a little girl. Here is the story Linda told Sutton:
“When I was little, my mom would send me to the grocery store, just 1 1/2 blocks from where we lived. My mom would make me a list of what she wanted and I gave the list to Mr. Sorgenfri to get the groceries. The store had bins of cookies and I decided to ask Mr. Sorgenfri to scoop me some cookies. Whoops! I think I told him too many scoops. I had this big, big sack of sugar wafers! What would I tell my mom?
“I decided to take them to our play house where we had set up a place to pretend and now we could have a tea party and serve the cookies.
“A few weeks later my mom got her bill from Mr. Sorgenfri’s grocery. And he had cookies listed on the bill. My mom asked what I had done with the cookies. I told her the truth! She inquired if the mice had eaten any; no, I said, just when my friends and I played did we serve cookies. We should always tell the truth and be honest!”
A question came from Sutton: “Why did Mr. Sorgenfri fry the cookies?”
Linda replied, “No, Honey, that was his name. Yours is Huff. His was Sorgenfri.”
“Oh!” Sutton said.
In her letter, Linda continued, “Growing up in the 1940s was a great time! Full of neighborhood play. Yes, those were the good old days!”
+++
Mallory, 8, read a book about former President Trump. When she asked her mother for former President Trump’s address, her mother said she didn’t know but she could still write a letter. Mallory got on their laptop and soon found the former president’s address. This is what her letter, written by hand, said. “Dear Donald Trump, I loved your speech. I knew you were the best president our country has ever had. I love you because you love America. My address is ... I keep telling my mom to have you come to our house. We have a good family and we voted for you. We would really give you hugs. I really would want to meet you. You could ride an airplane to get here. You really have a very very good family. I am a second grader at Topeka Elem. There is a book about you that I read. I really enjoyed that book. I really hope you can come here. By your friend Mallory.” — Grandpa Les and Grandma Judy Bender of Albion.
+++
