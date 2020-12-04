DEAR AMOR: Is it too late to fertilize my lawn? I have the product. Got behind. Still have 300 bulbs to plant. Zone 6a. — Claudette
DEAR CLAUDETTE: Thank you for reaching out to me in this matter. This time of the year, considering our hardiness zone (6a) and our present weather condition, December fertilizing may be applicable with some conditions: the soil is not frozen, your lawn really needs it, and your turf is still green.
Basically, fall fertilizing should be done when the lawn has stopped growing but is still very green and the ground itself is not frozen. It will become too late and a waste of your time and money after that. Application to a dormant turf will not be of any benefit since in that condition, turf grasses will be unable to fully absorb those fertilizers.
It’s best to skip fertilizing and catch up early in spring instead, with a lesser dose of course, to avoid excessive shoot growth. As you may already know, in maintaining superior turf, two or more fertilizer applications per year are generally required. With multiple applications comes the flexibility of application rates and the use of either slow-release or quick-release sources of nitrogen.
Because I am not sure what home state you are located in, besides being in Zone 6a which stretches across the mid-U.S. map, let’s take a look at what some experts on turf grasses has to say. Hopefully, one of these states has the information that is relevant to your needs.
According to Peter Landschoot, Ph.D. and professor of turf grass science for Penn State Extension: “If late fall fertilizer applications are not made, a small amount of fertilizer may be desirable in early spring. Typically, rates of 0.5- to 0.75-pound nitrogen per 1,000 square feet allow early spring green-up of lawns without excessive foliar growth. Since 0.5-pound nitrogen per 1,000 square feet does not supply enough nitrogen to carry the turf through the summer months, a late spring application is probably needed. A late spring application can be made in late May or early June; rates can vary from 0.75 to 1-pound nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. A fertilizer containing some slow-release nitrogen is desirable at this time of year because it can supply limited amounts of nitrogen to turf in early to midsummer.”
Aaron Patton, turf grass Extension specialist from Purdue stated: “Cool-season turf grass species should be fertilized mainly in the autumn. September and November are the two best times to fertilize a lawn in Indiana. The late-fall or November application timing should be near or after the last mowing of the year, but while lawn is still green. Typically, there may be a month or more between your last mowing and the time the grass turns brown or goes under snow cover. Generally, the first few weeks of November are when to apply.”
Interestingly, Ohio State University Extension has another take in their Benefits of Late Fall Fertilization calendar: “Turf fertilized in September and again during October, November, or December (northern, central and southern Ohio, respectively) is generally shown to possess better fall and winter color than a turf which was not fertilized at that time. In addition, signs of spring green-up have been shown to occur two to six weeks earlier if the turf has been fertilized during the previous fall. Most importantly, the enhanced rate of spring greening is realized without stimulating excessive shoot growth that accompanies the early spring nitrogen applications called for in most turf fertility programs.” To learn more from OSUE, search out https://turfdisease.osu.edu/news/benefits-late-fall-fertilization-0.
In regard to your unplanted bulbs, October maybe an ideal time to plant your flowering bulbs so they have a chance to develop their root system before the ground freezes. However, it will also be alright to plant them in December as long as the ground is still workable, and not frozen. You may cover them with some mulch as protection if you like.
