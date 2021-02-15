Sorry, teachers, but I've got to disagree with you on this one.
I'm very much a sympathizer to the many problems your profession faces. Wages are bad, standardized testing is a pointless endeavor, schools could use more funding and the evaluation system of both students and teachers is broken to the point of uselessness.
It's a rough job that doesn't get the respect that it deserves.
But as for the recent calls that teachers and school staff should be prioritized for vaccines, I'm sorry, the data doesn't really back up the position.
Indiana has, to date, prioritized vaccine distribution to Hoosiers based on age. After starting with health care workers and first responders — who who come into contact with COVID-19 regularly — the state has taken an age-based approach, starting with those 80-plus first, then people in their 70s, then people in their 60s.
This past week, state officials announced the next eligibility group will be people in their 50s and Hoosiers of any age who have five major comorbidities such as Down syndrome, kidney failure and active cancers that can be seriously complicated in tandem with COVID-19.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health leaders were already taking flak before that they don't "value teachers," and that line of attack is only getting worse as teachers as a group haven't been pushed to the front of the line again.
Indiana's primary goal when it announced its vaccine eligibility was this: “Save the most lives while reducing hospitalizations.”
To date, more than 93% of all deaths about 2-in-3 hospitalizations have been among people 60 and older. Those 50 and older account for 97.5% of deaths and about 80% of all health comorbidity that can complicate COVID-19.
Once eligibility expands again, anyone over 50 — including teachers — can get a vaccine.
So why not expand eligibility to all teachers? Let's look at the numbers:
As of Feb. 5, there were 5,354 known cases of COVID-19 among Indiana teachers and 6,314 cases among school staff, 11,668.
(Worth noting here that the clamor for "teachers" hasn't really been clear as to whether that also includes non-educational staff. We'll assume here that it does, because it's hard to make the school day work without those non-certified staff.)
Of those cases, 66% have been people younger than 50, people who won't be eligible for vaccines in the near future. That's 7,701 cases in schools among faculty and staff younger than 50.
Statewide, there were 11,280 documented COVID-19 deaths as of Feb. 5. Of those, 2.5% have been among people younger than 50 — 282.
As of Feb. 5, there were 635,171 known cases of COVID-19. Of those, 62.8% were people younger than 50 — 398,887 Hoosiers.
So, calculating a known-case death rate for people younger than 50, we get 282 deaths among 398,887 cases, a rate of 0.071%.
Applying that known-case death rate back to the school numbers, if 0.071% of people under 50 die from COVID-19, that would mean we could estimate approximately eight deaths from COVID-19 among the 11,668 known cases.
That's an estimated eight deaths across 1,918 school districts that had reported at least one case of COVID-19 in their buildings.
Comparatively, of all people in their 50s in Indiana, there have been 553 deaths among 99,370 as of Feb. 5, a known-case death rate of 0.557%.
The risk of death among people in their 50s is approximately eight times higher than those younger than 50.
So does it make sense to vaccinate a 23-year-old teacher ahead of someone 59 years old? Looking at the question objectively, the answer is clearly no.
This is, by no means, a methodology to attack the value of teachers to our society or the risk of exposure that they face every day in the course of their jobs.
Being around hundreds to thousands of students ranging from snot-nosed kindergartners to sometimes-hygiene-impaired teenagers creates a lot of opportunity in any given year for teachers and school staff to pick up illnesses.
But even if they do get infected, the risk of death from COVID-19 to people younger than 50 is extremely low. Much lower than those 50 and older.
School leaders as well as state health officials will and have said many times that the risk of COVID-19 has been extremely effectively mitigated in the classroom as compared to the general public. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has proudly declared numerous times that school is often that safest place for people to be from COVID-19.
And of course it has. Schools not only reopened their doors in the fall with well-thought-out plans about how to try to reduce transmission of COVID-19, but they've also been, bar none, the best at maintaining and enforcing safety practices to prevent it.
Schools deserve all the recognition in the world for the job they've done on COVID-19. They were given the biggest, hardest job with a limited supply of resources and simply told to get it done. It's been complicated, stressful, downright inconvenient for them, their students, families and the staff.
They deserve to be acknowledged, recognized and rewarded for the job they've done.
But when it comes to distribution of a limited supply of potentially life-saving vaccines, as much as schools have done an awesome job on COVID-19, simply put, as a group they don't need it as much as other groups more at risk of serious illness and death.
I'm sorry, teachers and school staff. You get all my love and respect in the world for the challenging and underappreciated job you do on a daily basis to educate our youth.
But age is much more of a risk factor with COVID-19 than occupation.
I gotta side with the state on this one.
