As the leaves are turning and the weather is cooling, the onset of autumn brings with it the annual flu season. However, this year is special as we are in the midst of a pandemic.
Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
Since many of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it is hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. Testing may be needed to help make the diagnosis. In spite of being similar, there are some important differences between the two.
Both COVID-19 and flu are variable in signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms.
Common symptoms that COVID-19 and flu share include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue (tiredness)
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle pain or body aches
• Headache
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
However, COVID-19 is different from flu in that there may be changes in or loss of taste or smell, which is uncommon in flu.
Both influenza and COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. However, a significant number of those with COVID-19 have no symptoms at all, even though we think they can still spread the virus to others who may subsequently develop symptoms.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from both influenza and COVID-19 illness.
In both diseases, if someone is showing any of these signs or others that are severe or concerning, they should seek emergency medical care immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility. Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
With all these things in common, it will be hard to tell influenza and COVID-19 apart if one of them is causing you to become ill. So, we should keep in mind that there are some other important differences.
We can prevent people from getting the flu with well-established annual vaccines against influenza. This will prevent a lot of us from becoming sick with the flu, even if we are exposed to the virus.
Vaccines against the COVID-19 virus are being tested. But too little is known about effectiveness and safety to allow any of them to be given to everyone yet. It is uncertain when and whether we will have an effective vaccine and if it will give us long-term immunity to COVID-19.
Those unlucky ones who develop the flu also have an advantage over COVID-19 victims in the form of commonly available anti-viral medicines like Tamiflu that can help decrease the severity and duration of the resulting illness.
In both diseases, it is thought that wearing a mask, social distancing and good hand hygiene will help to prevent the spread of the diseases. So, the best advice for this season is to get a flu shot and follow the pandemic advice we are all so tired of hearing.
We are all in this together. We need to help each other stay healthy and survive.
