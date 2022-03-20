KENDALLVILLE — A news report about a Fort Wayne man who was killed after being hit by a train in DeKalb County was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com this week.
A 64-year-old Fort Wayne man died from injuries after he was struck by a train Sunday morning in the 19300 block of S.R. 1 near Spencerville.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Bradley Wayne Boggs, 64, died from “blunt force injuries in the accident, due to pedestrian struck by train,” according to a report. The manner of death is pending further investigation, the coroner’s office added.
The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
The story topped this week’s Top 10 list of most-read stories from March 10-16:
1) Man dies after being struck by train — 1,168 pageviews
2) LaGrange man charged with unlawfully killing a dog — 979 pageviews
3) Central Noble wins thriller, advances to semi-state — 967 pageviews
4) Man facing sexual misconduct charges — 769 pageviews
5) Beiswanger grateful for run to state — 612 pageviews
6) Smooth(ie) operation — 592 pageviews
7) Rising country star Jimmie Allen to perform at Sylvan Cellars — 563 pageviews
8) Man arrested on meth charges — again — 508 pageviews
9) BAR NONE: Evans win state uneven bars title — 501 pageviews
10) Candidate is capable of making change (letter to the editor) — 500 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a story about a man arrested for killing a dog, a look at the statistics on U.S. oil production and a national country music act coming to Rome City were the top posts of the week.
March 11: (Shared from The News Sun) Speicher allegedly attacked the dog because he thought it was “a dragon,” according to court documents — 7,087 pageviews, 44 reactions, 14 shares, 47 comments
March 15: ICYMI: Learn the basics of how much oil the U.S. produces, uses and imports — 6,322 people reached, 15 reactions, three shares, 81 comments
March 11: (Shared from The News Sun) Heads up country music fans — 5,648 people reached, 33 reactions, 20 shares
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, results from the St. Patty’s Day run in Steuben County, a new Community Corrections leader in DeKalb County and county music star Jimmie Allen planning a Noble County show were the top posts of the week:
March 14: (The Herald Republican) Angola High School senior Alex Burney was the overall victor of the St. Patty’s Day run hosted by Land of Lakes. The first female was Ashley Case — 2,921 pageviews, 126 reactions, seven shares, 14 comments
March 10: (The Star) County administration excited about new leadership at DeKalb County Community Corrections — 2,001 people reached, 55 reactions, six shares, 19 comments
March 11: (The News Sun) If you like country music, no doubt you’ve heard Jimmie Allen on the radio. If you want to see him in person, he’ll be coming to Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room in Rome City in June — 8,754 people reached, 128 reactions, 40 shares, 16 comments
