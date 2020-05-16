I think fishing might be a great way to social distance.
Think about it — if you cast within six feet of a stranger, you’re likely to cross their fishing line and look like a dolt.
With that in mind, Bobby and I decided to pack up the car and drive up to Noble County from our home in Fort Wayne to get some reeling in.
I realized on our drive that this is the first time I had ever been fishing without my parents. While cruising along U.S. 3, I thought back to our many camping trips and fishing excursions around the state.
The earliest I can remember throwing my line in the water is before I started kindergarten at our family reunion in Martinsville. The shelter house where we ate was adjacent to a gorgeous pond.
My dad tied a short string of fishing line to a stick for me so I wouldn’t feel left out while he and my uncle fished. Of course, another kid stole my precious fishing rod, so I didn’t get much angling experience that day.
Later, I remember camping at the Mississinewa Reservoir, where I really started to cut my teeth and snag some real fish.
In the evenings, just as it would start to cool off, we would haul our tackle boxes down to a lagoon and a tiny beach area where nobody else ever was.
I always fished with nightcrawlers, and half the time, my dad would put them on my hook for me so I didn’t get the grime under my nails.
We would catch tons of fish — bluegill, channel cats, yellow perch, sometimes bass — and let most of them go.
One time, though, we were really bringing them in. I was about nine or 10 years old and I remember catching eight fish in the span of a couple of hours.
We caught so many that my dad decided to keep them. They smelled so bad in the car on the way back to the campsite that we had my brother Ben hold the stringer of fish out the window while we drove.
We pulled out a tripod grill that went over the campfire, grilled those fish and ate them for dinner at like 10 that night.
There’s a picture of my dad, my brother and I standing in front of our pop-up camper that night, holding the huge stringer of fish we caught. My mom took the photo on a disposable camera that we had developed, so the photo is somewhere in my parents’ house in Westfield.
When I got older, fishing looked more like day trips to our usual pond near University High School and packing lots of snacks, not planning on eating fish later.
Through college, we would still fish in the summers when I was home, but not quite as much as when I was younger.
Of course, whenever I go fishing, I always have delusions of grandeur of myself reeling in giant bass, and I thought about this, too, while driving north.
In reality, Bobby and I caught zero fish and had no bites.
And if I were to catch a fish, I have to use gloves to take it off the hook or get someone else to do it for me, because I’m scared of being horned by catfish or stuck by the hook.
I guess I’m not quite the pro angler I think I am in my head.
But, regardless, I think fishing is great for all ages to get outside, distance from others and possibly bring home dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.