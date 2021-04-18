The COVID-19 pandemic has largely taken over my life. In doing so, it has interfered with my physical activity, both in groups and alone.
Aside from lack of physical activity being frustrating, a recent global study shows that inactivity drives up to 8% of noncommunicable diseases and death rates.
Physical inactivity, defined as engaging in less than 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, is estimated to have caused 7.2% of all-cause deaths and 7.6% of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths, according to investigators.
The population-attributable risks (PARs) caused by a sedentary lifestyle range from 1.6% for high blood pressure (hypertension) to 8.1% for dementia.
PARs are more than twice as high in high-income regions, such as the West and Asia-Pacific, as in low-income areas, such as Oceania, East/Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. In the middle-income regions of Latin America and the Caribbean, 69% of total deaths and 74% of CVD deaths are associated with physical inactivity.
For their study, researchers determined the global prevalence of insufficient physical activity from data collected in 2016 for adults from 168 countries.
They then examined the effect of physical activity in large recent studies for 15 adverse health outcomes: all-cause death rate, CVD death rate, dementia, depression, coronary artery disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension, as well as bladder, breast, colon, endometrial, esophageal, gastric, and renal cancer.
The calculations were put together for each country with respect to World Health Organization region and World Bank country income groups.
Although most research on this topic has been done in high-income countries. The U.S. is one of those countries. So, the results will likely apply to us. However, more studies are needed in different populations to confirm the results.
The current findings support earlier studies that demonstrate that physical inactivity is associated with a significant public health burden. However, the evidence now shows associations with 10 or more chronic diseases.
Although the connection between inactivity and disease is not new, this new evidence helps broaden the importance of physical activity.
Regarding this information, it is important distinguish between exercise and physical activity. Exercise is physical activity done with the intention of recreation or fitness. Physical activity includes everything.
What governments should promote around the world is a population update of physical activity, which includes any movement, such as walking to shops, cycling to work, taking stairs at work, working in the yard, and, of course, recreational exercise.
Considerable evidence supports the need for changes to transportation systems, land use, and environment design to increase physical activity, which is part of the reason pedestrian and biking trails and other infrastructure improvements are so important.
A recent study of time use found that Americans reported an average of more than five hours per day of free time but spent 24 minutes or less in physical activity. It would be great if we would choose to use a little more free time for physical activity in that it could substantially improve health and well-being.
As for me, a lot of yard work is waiting impatiently. So, I will get out and practice what I preach rather than sitting at this computer telling you to be more physically active.
