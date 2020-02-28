“For no good tree bears bad fruit, nor again does a bad tree bear good fruit, for each tree is known by its own fruit. For things are not gathered from thorn bushes, nor are grapes picked from a bramble bush. For the good person out of the good treasure of his heart reduces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” Luke 6, 43–45
Around the time of 9/11, the term Ground Zero was a common term to be used. In this particular instance, Ground Zero represented an event that forever changed America and even the world.
Ground Zero was the site where the Twin Towers fell, where the Pentagon was struck by the plane, where the crash site was in Pennsylvania. Great trauma took place there and lives were changed forever.
As we look at these in our personal lives, we noticed that we have our own Ground Zero emotions and experiences.
What did these look like?
Our personal Ground Zeroes could be the sudden loss of someone through death or moving away or even a breakup, it could be a tragic event such as an illness or an accident, it can be a financial crisis, a natural disaster such as a flood or fire and much more.
And how will you approach these Ground Zero moments and how do you respond/react to same determines what our fruits are; as described in our passage provided above?
Particularly with those who are believers in Christ/God, people are watching how we respond to our personal crisis and if we do it in a way that honors God or curses him. In the way that we respond to said crisis shares with the world our true faith in God or lack thereof.
I understand that we are human and that we will sometimes make poor choices on how we react. At the same time, if our actions/reactions are continually filled with anger, rage, judgment, condemnation and we tend to make matters worse by our response; we showed to the world the evil that resides within us. Equally, if our response is showing mercy, forgiveness, grace, understanding, peace; then the world will begin to wonder why we are able to do that in the midst of such Ground Zero moments.
This is where we have that opportunity to share with them the difference that is made when we have God in our lives in Christ as our Savior; as well as the Holy Spirit leading us to the understanding that things will work out.
If we are forever blaming God for our circumstances and situations when it is solely our choice in the way that we respond is not that way that God wants us to respond; yet we claim ourselves to be Christian/believers, that we show the world that where hypocritical that we don’t truly believe what we are saying.
The world has developed a pattern of trying to place the blame of our actions on someone/something else: we don’t accept responsibility for our choices. And even if we do clean “responsibility,” we still digressed to our past and blame those circumstances in our current belief systems on those individuals that have caused us those Ground Zero moments from our past. The term is called “trauma.”
Many of us will tend to say that the trauma that was created in our childhood has caused us to develop a victimized excuse for making poor choices today. I wish to challenge that theology because; although the traumas do affect us, many of us still know right from wrong and we can choose between the two.
If we search our hearts and understand the cause of our traumas and understand how it has affected us; then we are able to change the negative effect/impact that these Ground Zero moments have had on us and; like the Twin Towers, rise above the debris and become something far greater.
Because of the vocations that I am involved with (being a pastor in the mental health worker), I doubt only experience my own personal Ground Zero moments, I experience those moments with those whom I am entrusted with. I have walked with them in their darkest moments, I have been there while their Ground Zero moments took place.
I have been able to walk through their debris and have helped us to many of people off so that they could not only stand, they could continue on.
And, I give this to the glory of God because it is only through Him that I am able to do what I do, the way that I do, as often as I do.
I share this because I want you to know that you have the same ability to rise among the ashes and to thrive as you put your hope and trust in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. Our God loves us and provides for us in the midst of our deepest and darkest moments.
All we have to do is reach out to Him and His Hand is there.
Now take a good and honest look at yourself: does your actions/reactions reflect a belief in God during your Ground Zero moments; or do they reflect the image of the world around us.
If it is the latter, then you will forever be amongst the ruins and ashes of your life.
If it is the former, then you will experience not only the ability to rise and stand, but to also be something far greater than you ever imagined.
People will be drawn to you and see the amazing work that God has done in you and through you because you are bearing good fruit.
