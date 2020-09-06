The circumstances surrounding the celebration of Labor Day this year are some of the more unusual that I have experienced. I was going to write “the most unusual,” but remembered that my first four Labor Days came during World War II, with its rationing and “Rosie, the Riveter.” During this time my family had moved from Pennsylvania, to Utah, where my father worked in a steel mill that had been constructed as a precaution from it being attacked.
Labor Day 1965, also stands out in memory. Diane and I had been married the weekend before Labor Day weekend. We spent our first night together in Natchez, Mississippi, in a motel in the midst of a race riot. When we had gone out to get something, we had been stopped by police and told to go back to our motel and stay there. The 60s in general, were times of drastic change and upheaval.
However, I am sure that almost all would agree that the circumstances surrounding Labor Day weekend 2020, are the most unusual in many years. Usually, here in Plymouth, this weekend is dominated by the Blueberry Festival — it has been canceled. Everywhere you go people are wearing masks and there are signs to social distance. Stores are periodically out of all sorts of items. The news is filled with stories of injustice, disorder and chaos. Several weeks ago when we went to Wisconsin, the motel where we stayed provided sack breakfasts instead of the normal fare. To celebrate our anniversary Diane and I went to see “Salute to the Stars” at the Blue Gate Theatre. Rows had been blocked off and we had to separate ourselves by at least two seats from other parties in our row. The capacity for the theater had been reduced from 320 to about 90.
One thing that has remained constant over the years is the reason for the holiday: “to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.” (Wikipedia) During World War II, Labor Day weekend was a time to honor and recognize all those workers on the homefront, who contributed to the war effort. Women — Rosie the Riveter — found themselves doing the jobs men left behind to go fight the war.
This Labor Day weekend it is fitting that we remember all the “heroes” who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to meet the challenges which it presented. There are all the people working in the medical field, who have put in many hours to treat those suffering with the illness. There are all those who drove trucks, worked in stores and delivered items, so that those who were sheltering in place would have the essentials they needed. There are all those who worked behind the scene to keep our country functioning. There are those who give emotional, spiritual, and economic support to those going through difficult times as a result of the consequences of the pandemic and the shutdown. In the future, Labor Day 2020, may well be known as the “Heroes’ Labor Day.”
Jesus told His followers that if they wanted to be first in the Kingdom of God they must become servants. In Mark He says: “You know that among the Gentiles those whom they recognize as their rulers lord it over them, and their great ones are tyrants over them. But it is not so among you; but whoever wishes to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you must be slave to all. For the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:42b-45)
This Labor Day there are many in this country and around the world who stepped forward to be of service during the pandemic. It is appropriate that we pause to honor and recognize their commitment and sacrifice to keep us all safe and secure.
