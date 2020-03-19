It’s been an interesting couple of weeks and looks to be fascinating times for some time to come. One thing that has helped keep morale up in challenging times has been beer. Even in one of the most difficult events, beer played a surprising roll in World War II.
The British Royal Navy commissioned thousands of private ships for the war effort. One such ship was the MV Menestheus, taken from the Blue Funnel Liner shipping company. Launched in 1929, rechristened the HMS Menesteus in 1940, the ship was originally used to lay mines around the British Isles and North Atlantic. In 1943, it was redeployed to the Pacific theater.
Ships laying mines were not really needed in the Pacific war. Somebody within the Royal Navy floated an idea about converting ships into amenities ships for allied soldiers in the Pacific theater. The plan was for 10 of these mine-laying ships to be converted into floating 55-barrel (1,705-gallon) breweries, as well as a movie theater, dance halls and other R-and-R amenities.
Due to the difficulty in transporting beer, by the time it would reach the soldiers, sailors and airmen in the Pacific, beer from England or the United States was usually skunked or even rancid. The concept of the floating breweries would enable a little better suds, helping improve the morale of the fighting men.
In 1944, conversion began in the Vancouver, British Columbia shipyards for both the HMS Menestheus and Agamemnon. The brew kettles would be powered by steam coils from the ship’s boilers, and six glass lined fermenting vessels were installed, making the brewery capable of producing 250-barrels of beer a week.
In September 1945, the HMS Menestheus left harbor, just after the war had ended. Conversion of the Agamemnon, as well as the plans for the other eight ships were scuttled. The HMS Menesteus did travel to Asia and produced it’s first batch of beer on Dec. 31, 1945. The ship made stops in Yokohama, Kure, Shanghai and Hong Kong during its voyage. Newspaper reports stated that the beer was a mild ale and was generally well received by the troops.
The ship was returned by the Royal Navy to Blue Funnel Line in 1946. There is no sanctioned brewery currently on either U.S. or British naval vessels, however, the future flagship of the Royal Navy, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, has a pub known as the Queen’s Head aboard the aircraft carrier. The Wiltshire, England based Wadworth Brewery is brewing three beers specifically for the ship for officers and senior enlisted sailors permitted to partake in the pub.
