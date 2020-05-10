Q. I want to change the location of our laundry room to an interior room off the kitchen. We have a home that is on a slab and the new location is under a second story. My problem is how to run my dryer vent outside. I can run it through the floor joist and into a single-story attic then out the roof but that is about 30 feet of vent pipe with five elbows. How far can I run my dryer vent pipe? I have heard of interior vented dryer vents; what do you think? — Alan in DeKalb County
A. By code you cannot run a dryer vent, minimum 4” diameter pipe, any further than 35 feet and you have to reduce the length by 5 feet for each 90-degree elbow and 2.5 feet for each 45-degree elbow.
Use those rules. If you have five elbows, the maximum length of your vent pipe can only be 10 feet; you are way short.
A couple of things to consider would be a dryer booster fan or an indoor dryer vent. Do not use a smaller exterior exhaust or you are defeating your purpose. A dryer vent booster often contains a lint trap which is a big factor and can allow runs of 4” venting up to 100 feet.
Most of the time, smooth ridged metal ducting is best so that you are not trapping any lint in your piping. Flexible pipe and plastic pipe are not recommended for long term performance and special attention needs applied to a gas dryer.
Interior dryer vents allow filtration of the exhaust vented air into your living space. A water trap is part of their design for catching the moisture produced by the dryer along with a lint trap. The bad part is there is still a high humidity level to the air that is blown into your house; also it is heated air. That is nice in the winter but a problem in the summer.
If you hang your clothes on the outside clothesline in the summer, that might be the right fit.
P.S. to all my readers. I NEED MORE QUESTIONS. Please send to my email below. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.