“In every walk in nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”
— John Muir
When was the last time you walked one of the trails at Pokagon State Park, Trine State Recreation Center or Fish Creek Trail in the town of Hamilton? We are fortunate that these facilities are in our backyard.
In 2020 we all have had a lot of things on our minds: work, school and family issues. Those things can stress us out! A walk in nature might be just what the doctor ordered. The physical component can help us get our recommended 10,000 steps a day but more important than that is how it can boost our mood.
Yes, you can take your phone in the case of an emergency but leave it in your pocket and give your mind a rest! No matter the time of year, our beautiful natural resources are picturesque!
Henry David Thoreau wrote, “What is sour in the house a bracing walk in the woods makes sweet.”
You can walk alone or with a friend. A walk in the woods is not a competition, it has no timeline, everyone wins! Trekking poles will make you look cool but are only needed if the terrain warrants it. For most hikes if you have a good pair of shoes, take a bottle of water and dress for the weather, you are set. You can wear ear buds and listen to music but if you do, you will miss out on the music of nature!
I have hiked trails in North Carolina, the Adirondacks in New York State, Camelback in Arizona, and a few trails in northern Michigan. There are still many places I have yet to experience, but having a lot of great trails close to home makes this area a great place to live!
Do yourself a favor. Just go! Better yet, put a couple of walks a week on your schedule. If it is on your schedule, then it has to be done! The work you have on your desk, the list of things you have to do and the stresses that you have to face will not disappear but you will be better equipped to handle them when you return.
