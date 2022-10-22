Sunday, Oct. 10, some friends invited Diane and me to attend a “Meet the Candidate” gathering at their home. When we arrived we discovered that we had the opportunity to meet not just one, but two candidates. There were about 20 persons present. The first hour was given over to socializing, meeting the two candidates, and refreshments. The next hour the candidates made presentations and took questions.
When we arrived, we were invited to sign-in. Buttons and yard signs for both candidates were readily available. Several times various ways to help out the campaigns were mentioned. Both presentations were designed to energize the troops for the big push ahead. The candidates focused on the core issues that they thought were important. By their response, those who gathered agreed with them.
The “Meet the Candidate” gathering reminded me of the first such event I attended. I was in high school and the pastor of my church thought that it was important for youth to be introduced to the political process, so he took us to a gathering similar to the one we attended on the 10th. I have to admit all that I remember from the gathering as a teenager, was they had good food and I won one of the door prizes. However, it did generate a spark that continues this day, about the importance of being involved in politics.
The meeting on the 10th is American politics at the very grass root level. Such events are vital to maintain a vibrant, involved and informed electorate. Large rallies have their place. Nevertheless, at the heart of the secret of the American experiment are the grass root meetings such as the one on the 10th and the one that I attended as a youth.
In the 11th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells the parables of the Mustard Seed and of the yeast. “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed that someone took and sowed in his field; it is the smallest of all the seeds, but when it has grown it is the greatest of shrubs, and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and make nests in its branches. … The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour until all of it was leavened (Matthew 13: 31b-33).”
Small group gatherings in living rooms across our country of candidates meeting and greeting their supporters, provide yeast that causes our whole political process to be energized. Many will leave such gatherings to knock on doors, pass out leaflets, put out yard signs, talk with their neighbors, address envelopes, make phone calls, solicit funds, or work the polls.
From such humble beginnings of persons talking to a small group in someone’s living room, people have gone on to become a U.S. Senator, a governor, or even the president. A gathering of supporters on a Sunday afternoon is the ultimate grass roots of American politics. Like the mustard seed, it can be the start of something big which will enhance the lives of millions of people.
You can be involved in the American political system at a grass roots level on Nov. 8, by voting.
