It is difficult to find something positive to say about health care and the economy right now. On the other hand, we are transitioning to spring with robins and other wildlife and plants popping up seemingly everywhere you look.
So, in spite of the self-isolation we are experiencing with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over our heads, I felt some joy as I read about a study involving something we can do for ourselves.
Recently, researchers suggested that engaging in regular leisure-time activities such as gardening, walking and dancing might be associated with slowing of brain aging by as much as four years.
Results of a neuroimaging study that included more than 1,500 participants show that those who engaged in more physical activity had “larger brain volume, independent of other factors such as age, sex and education” compared to those who were inactive.
It has previously been shown that leisure-time physical activity guards against decreased ability to think clearly (cognitive decline), dementia and Alzheimer disease. However, data on the association between leisure-time physical activity and brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) measures remain scarce.
The investigators conducted a cross-sectional MRI analysis of 1,557 older adults (average age, 75 years; 64% women) who were enrolled in the Washington/Hamilton Heights-Inwood Columbia Aging Project study, which was created to assess a community-based, multi-ethnic elderly group.
None of the participants had dementia, but 296 individuals had mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Twenty-eight percent were carriers for Apolipoprotein E4 (APOE4), which is a protein involved in the metabolism of fats in the body. It is implicated in Alzheimer disease and cardiovascular disease.
The researchers divided the participants into three groups on the basis of leisure-time physical activity level:
• Those who were inactive.
• Those who were somewhat active, engaging each week in roughly 2.5 hours of low-intensity physical activity, 1.5 hours of moderate physical activity, or one hour of high-intensity physical activity.
• Those who were most active, engaging each week in seven hours of low-intensity physical activity, four hours of moderate physical activity, or two hours of high-intensity physical activity.
MRI brain imaging results showed that for participants who were most active, total brain volume was significantly larger compared with those who were inactive.
After adjusting for age, sex, education, race/ethnicity and APOE gene status, the average brain size for those who were most active was 1.4% larger than those who were inactive. The researchers suggest that this was equivalent to nearly four years of brain aging.
These results were similar after excluding the participants who had mild cognitive impairment.
In an earlier study, the same investigators had reported that both current and past physical activity are associated with lower risk of developing Alzheimer disease.
Given the close relationship between brain atrophy (shrinkage) and cognitive decline or dementia risk, there will be future studies to see whether there is protective role of physical activity on cognitive decline or reducing dementia risk.
In the meantime, during this period of self-isolation, it would be in our best interest to figure out ways to be physically and mentally active while protecting ourselves and those around us.
Even though your screen time may help you mentally with recreation and staying in touch with loved ones, it will not do much for you physically. So, it might help to search YouTube for some of the thousands of at-home workouts that might suit your taste, or you might just turn on some music and dance.
If you are not a dancer, you might have a treadmill or exercise bike that has become covered with clothes and/or dust and nearly forgotten. This is the time to resurrect that equipment and put it to good use.
No matter what you might find to do, I hope you can manage to be healthy and happy in this stressful time of pandemic.
