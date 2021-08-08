In a book I read about 50 years ago, the author included a page that repeated one vulgar word, covering the entire page. He was making a point about that word, and I remember both the word and the point 50 years later. So, I wonder if repeating two instructions for an entire newspaper column might also be memorable.
To keep it simple, since the highest virus transmission rate appears to be within the same household, here are the instructions to make the pandemic end quicker and safer:
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
If you are eligible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as soon as possible.
If you are indoors with other people, wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
Thank you.
