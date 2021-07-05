I hate my microwave.
(What the heck is this? Doesn't this guy have anything better to write about? Although I guess it's better than another COVID column...)
The microwave came with the house when we bought it in 2016. It's part of a Frigidaire kitchen set that included the oven, fridge and dishwasher.
The microwave works, mostly. It does sometimes make a loud electrical crackling noise if turned off after vapor condenses inside it if I'm boiling something on the stove for too long, a problem which I called out a repair guy but found out attempting to fix it would cost more than it is worth, so I just avoid microwaving after stuff steams on the stove for a long time.
That's annoying, potentially unsafe, and scares the dog and toddler whenever it happens, but that's not even the main reason why I hate this microwave.
I hate the beeping noise it makes.
Whenever your food is done heating, the microwave announces it is done. BEEEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEEEEEEEP.
You can stop it from its triple beeps if you're standing there to hit the end button as soon as it starts, which, if I'm right there, I always do so I don't have to listen to it.
But while the trip-beep itself makes me want to hit the thing with a hammer, what's worse is the fact that, if you ignore it, IT, NEVER, STOPS.
I most often use the microwave to defrost meat, a slow-heat setting that generally takes about one minute per 0.1 pounds. Ex. I stick two frozen chicken breasts in on defrost, 0.8 pounds, and it'll take a little over eight minutes.
So, while it's defrosting, I will occupy myself with something else, whether it's doing other dinner prep work or getting Luke his snacks or sitting down on the couch to take a load off after work.
Lately, however, the task I'm usually doing while microwaving is sitting back down to do more work.
With the recent changes in our staff here at KPC, Andy Barrand became our new editor at The Star in Auburn. Previously, he was the night editor, stationed in Kendallville and responsible for proofing pages and finishing work on the daily newspaper to ensure they got out every night.
With him there at night, I was generally able to wrap up what I needed to do by 5 p.m., go home, and trust him to finish out the paper.
Now, without him there and without an immediate replacement for that job in sight, it's fallen back on us editors to finish out our papers at night. What that's meant is that, while I still try to leave the office by 5 p.m., I typically have to still finish up reading pages and sending them out from home.
I'm doing that while also trying to get my 2-year-old settled after daycare as well as work on prepping dinner. (I do almost all of the cooking in our family.)
So then there is the microwave.
I'm sitting on the couch trying to finish up something like proofreading the obit page. BEEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEP. My defrost cycle on my chicken is done. Super. I'm not quite done with my work and ready to shift into full on chef mode yet, so I continue.
Two minutes later. BEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEP.
Microwave: "Hey buddy, just a reminder your chicken is still in here."
Me: "Yes, I'm aware. Thanks. I'll get over there in a bit."
I go back to work. Two minutes later: BEEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEP, BEEEEEEP.
Microwave: "Hey Steve--"
Me: "Yes, I know."
Microwave: "OK, I just--"
Me, annoyed: "I know."
Two minutes later: BEEEEEEP, BEEEEEP, BEEEEEEEEEP.
At this point, I will typically set my laptop aside, stomp in the kitchen, open the microwave door so that it will SHUT UP, close it, and then go back to my work.
"Well, it's so you don't forget your food in there," my wife tries to reason with me.
"Yeah, I know that," I acknowledge, while pointing out it would be literally impossible for me to forget my defrosting meat in there unless I also somehow forget to prepare dinner and no one in the house realizes that we didn't eat that night. "But it's still annoying."
Who was the person who designed this microwave and said, "Hey, you know, after it's done, let's have it beep loudly every two minutes until the end of time unless someone opens the door!" Whoever you are, I hate you.
So, kindly, Microwave, can it.
I recognize you are merely the target of the project frustration from things beyond your obnoxious and unending triple beeping.
In the end, your beeping is an audible manifestation representing the things I should be addressing against the things I currently have time, energy and focus to address anyway.
Priorities have to be made. Something's gotta give. Things end up getting neglected.
I don't need a reminder of that every two minutes.
