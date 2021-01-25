I haven’t particularly enjoyed writing the daily COVID-19 update over the last three months.
And doing it this month has been even worse, as I write about those who have lost their lives to this disease.
Pretty much since the start of this pandemic I have taken to producing what I called the “daily update” for our newspapers. This is the story every day that comes with the northeast Indiana map snapshot and details the day’s local and state COVID-19 numbers.
Every day I aim not just to tell you what today’s numbers were, but to put them in context of both short-term and long-term trends, since a single’s day case or death numbers don’t tell the whole story.
There were ups and downs but as we cruised into September, things were actually looking pretty good. Then the fall 2020 surge started in October and the situation started to get worse and worse as the year closed out.
The worst part the final three months of 2020 was watching the death numbers climb, refreshing coronavirus.in.gov at noon and flipping over to the “Deaths” tab on the state dashboard to see what changed from yesterday.
Unfortunately, over the last three months, there’s often been something to find there.
There have been 230 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in our four-county area since the start of the pandemic. And more than half of those — 146 as of Monday morning — have happened since Nov. 1.
Writing about people who have died unnecessarily is always one of the worst parts of this job. Whether it’s a car accident like the dad and his two daughters who slid into the Elkhart River and drowned in 2019, whether it’s the two young adults who were shot dead in Ligonier by a methed-out drug dealer from Fort Wayne trying to get back some stupid purse, or whether it’s a longtime teacher and coach run down while bicycling by a drunk driver in a moving truck, it’s always somber.
I don’t look at COVID-19 deaths any differently. Yes, disease is what it is and yes, older people are more likely to die of diseases than younger people on any given day. But COVID-19 is communicable, it’s preventable, it is new and virulent to the point that it can probably never be completely stamped out but it can be controlled, reduced, lessened.
It is not like cancer, or heart disease, or Alzheimer’s, because you cannot spread those to your family, to your neighbor, your coworkers by coughing or sneezing or simply sitting near them breathing and talking.
And some people either don’t see the impact or simply don’t care. But I see it, in a small glimpse, every day, as I write the update.
What’s made it worse recently is now that when I write one new death here or there and that the “patient was a person 80 years old or older” as I so often do, I get sad, because I know vaccines are going out and I think to myself, if only we had been a little bit faster, we might have saved that person.
Two months ago, before the first vaccines rolled out, it wasn’t easy to watch the deaths pile up. While I won’t say there was nothing we, as a community, could have done to prevent it, there was no surefire way to ensure we’d be able to protect everyone.
But now that vaccines are going out, we have that tool. We can protect people so long as we’re able to get those shots in their arms.
And I know the supplies are limited. And I know we can’t get to everyone immediately. And I know that some people are still going to die as we get those shots out as fast as we can.
And I know there are some who don’t want the vaccine. Some may have temporary concerns that can be alleviated over time with information, but I know there are others who will not because they continue to choose to believe things that are incorrect or simply untrue but passed off as legitimate.
They’re the people who will cry out “99.98% survival rate!” then turn around, absolutely hypocritically, and point to a single case of a serious reaction to a vaccine out of hundreds of thousands of doses administered and then claim this is why no one should get the shot.
On the day that it is my turn, I will take mine, the same as I have taken all my other vaccines to protect not just me from diseases that can impact my health but to protect others, too, through my immunity.
I hope that enough people will do it when they have their opportunity. And I hope that the days that I have to refresh the dashboard with dreadful anticipation of finding out how many we’ve lost today may now be numbered.
Because these people never had to die from COVID-19. We probably couldn’t have saved them all, maybe not even most, but I believe we could have saved more, had we tried harder to ensure they never got sick in the first place.
Now we are getting our opportunity to not just try but to guarantee that we can save as many people as humanly possible from this virus.
I hope we take advantage of it, because these months of deaths weigh heavily on my mind, more now than ever before.
