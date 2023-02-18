If you have had a family member with dementia, you know how debilitating it can be for the person dealing with it, as well as that person’s family and friends. Knowing the warning signs is essential to help your family member get the best care possible.
So, over the next couple of weeks, I will share some studies with connections to dementia that might help you and your loved ones realize those who are at risk or showing early changes. In some cases, their conditions might be stabilized or improved.
Although it is common for people to equate dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, there are more types and causes of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is a major subset of dementia. But many of the dementia studies noted below do not differentiate Alzheimer’s from multiple small stroke dementia or other subsets.
One study suggested a connection between the diagnosis of dementia and hearing loss. It was found that one-third of participants with dementia suffered from hearing loss. Hearing loss is also associated with other illnesses like depression and disabilities, which might be mistaken for dementia.
Another study from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found that people in the study who had mild to severe hearing loss were more likely to develop dementia.
In another study, 8000 people over the age of 50 with Herpes Simplex were compared to 25,000 others who did not have Herpes. Those with Herpes were 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia later in life.
Researchers have found that people who suffer from sleepiness during the day are three times more likely to have a diagnosis of dementia later in life.
A 2018 study detected a pattern when observing 5,100 participants over 10 years. The people with higher blood sugar levels had a higher risk of cognitive decline (deteriorating thinking ability) compared to people with normal blood sugar levels.
A University of Southern California study in 2017, found connections between air pollution and dementia.
A study in 2016, found a connection between the sense of smell and dementia and Alzheimer’s. People were asked to identify the odors of strawberries, cinnamon, and menthol. Some of the participants were unable to tell the difference. These people were at a higher risk of having dementia.
Using data from 12,000 people over a period of 10 years to discover how loneliness affects the brain, researchers found that people with a greater sense of loneliness were 40% more likely to develop dementia.
If you start to notice someone having difficulty forming words into complete thoughts, it is time to seek help. This sign of dementia is often overlooked as just plain confusion that happens to all of us occasionally, but this symptom is more than normal forgetting.
One of the most noticeable signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is a problem with being able to manage money efficiently. It might start with something as simple as balancing a checkbook, but will gradually increase in frequency and significance to not paying bills on time, not paying them at all, or even overpaying them. It is essential to have a system in place to ensure their money is being spent wisely when they cannot comprehend certain aspects of day-to-day life anymore.
One of the strongest symptoms of dementia is seeing a loved one participating in compulsive behaviors or extreme rituals. Even events as simple as buying the same thing at the store repeatedly every time they go is a symptom that is often overlooked.
People with dementia often lose the ability to read social situations. This can cause them to lash out or say things they do not mean.
Many of the things mentioned here and in next week’s column are often overlooked. Only as several of these clues are added together does the diagnosis of dementia become clear. If you have someone in your life who could be at risk for dementia, keeping your eyes and ears open while around them gives you the best chance of keeping them safe and obtaining help for them when appropriate.
Your healthcare provider can help you navigate the generally downhill course of dementia. Do not hesitate to consult with a trained professional, the earlier, the better.
