As a county health officer, I participate in question-and-answer sessions, especially regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, during one of those sessions, I was confronted by a person who was clearly a skeptic regarding masks. So, I decided to present some of the research and literature that supports our recommendation for everyone to wear a properly fitting mask when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.
The effectiveness of masks in preventing the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been debated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a June 2021 issue of Science magazine, researchers showed that variations in mask efficacy can be explained by differences in virus abundance and other factors. They found that most environments and contacts are under conditions of low virus abundance and surgical masks are effective at preventing virus spread. More advanced masks and other protective equipment are required in potentially virus-rich indoor environments, including medical centers and hospitals. Masks are particularly effective in combination with other preventive measures like ventilation and distancing.
The wearing of face masks is one of the public health measures that has been adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that multiple scientific studies — cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html — have shown that mask-wearing is effective in reducing the number of infections.
Different arguments that questioned the usefulness or safety of face masks have been refuted in Health Feedback reviews, such as healthfeedback.org/claimreview/cloth-masks-are-effective-at-reducing-virus-transmission-because-it-spreads-in-respiratory-droplets-which-are-larger-than-smoke-particles-and-the-pores-in-fabric — explaining that respiratory droplets are blocked by cloth masks — or healthfeedback.org/claimreview/the-use-of-face-masks-reduces-the-transmission-of-covid-19-and-doesnt-lead-to-oxygen-deficiency-or-carbon-dioxide-buildup-in-the-bloodstream — which explains that face masks do not prevent the passage of air and therefore cannot cause health problems associated with lack of oxygen or carbon dioxide buildup in the blood.
Viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 are transmitted through the air by small respiratory droplets, which are expelled when people cough, talk, sneeze or breathe. These droplets are classified into two groups according to their size and the way they move through the air.
Large droplets are those with a diameter greater than five micrometers. Because of their size and weight, such droplets fall quickly to the ground in seconds to minutes. They can therefore only be transmitted over short distances, as noted in the six-foot distancing recommendation.
On the other hand, smaller droplets with a diameter of five micrometers (millionth of a meter) or less can remain suspended in the air for minutes to hours. Such droplets are known as droplet nuclei and form a small cloud in the air known as an aerosol.
A study published in June 2021 found that the average pore diameters for reusable face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks are 47, 33 and 30 micrometers, respectively, based on X-ray tomography analysis.
Masks prevent the release of most small respiratory droplets into the air by slowing the particles as they pass through the mask, improving their interception by fabric fibers. The smaller a particle is and the slower it moves, the greater the chance that it will be caught by fabric fibers while passing through the mask. This is because small airborne particles collide with surrounding gas molecules, meaning that the airborne particles do not move in a straight line, but in a random, zig-zag pattern. This behavior is known as Brownian motion or diffusion.
Therefore, masks can filter most airborne particles, even if the particle size is smaller than the pores in the fabric, as shown by multiple studies. Medical-grade face masks can capture most of the smallest respiratory droplets emitted by a person while breathing, talking and coughing. A study with surgical and KN95 masks found a 74% to 90% reduction in the emission rate of respiratory droplets with diameters between 0.3 and 0.5 micrometers.
Even homemade masks have proven to be effective in filtering aerosols from the air. Another study found that homemade masks made from several layers of different commonly used fabrics, such as cotton, gauze, or flannel, could filter up to 80% of particles smaller than 0.3 micrometers in diameter.
But masks do not prevent gases like oxygen and water vapor from passing through. So, if you have seen a video of condensation forming on cool glass from breathing through a mask, remember that gaseous water vapor becomes liquid on contact with a cold surface with no droplets involved.
In order to conduct a randomized controlled trial of face mask effectiveness, some of the participants would be required not to wear a face mask for the duration of the trial. Conducting such a trial during a pandemic would place non-mask-wearing participants at risk for illness and complications based on known data, and thus creates ethical concerns.
However, evidence has been gathered using other types of studies instead of randomized controlled trials. In this report — cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html — the CDC provided a list of references to other types of scientific studies showing the efficacy of face masks in reducing COVID-19 transmission. Those studies supported the CDC’s conclusion that “experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2.”
A review published in January 2021 found that both medical and non-medical face masks acted as source control to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in the community. Many studies arrived at similar conclusions — covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/674/open — contains a list of 22 scientific studies published in 2020, which concluded that wearing a face mask reduces our risk of being exposed to the disease.
Masks do not completely prevent the emission of small respiratory droplets, which is why good ventilation and physical distancing is important even when masks are used to further reduce the risk of contamination.
In short, though they are by no means perfect, properly worn masks appear to be helpful as part of our defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.
